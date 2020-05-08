Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.