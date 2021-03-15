"How are you feeling? A little sluggish? And you're only three days into daylight savings time, where you lost just one precious hour? How would you feel if you didn't have to deal with the clock change every six months?"
Editorial, A4
Ready To Roll
A new season arrives for Vermont's basketball teams as they kick off playoff action this week. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.