"As good as he was with confusing axioms, coach excelled in dispensing sports cliches. I think, if he was around today, coach might give us a moving message to help inspire us during this pandemic."
Commentary, A4
Outbreak 2020
State issues tips on how to make your trash safer for haulers in the midst of the pandemic. A2
A new tool is in place to help Vermonters having trouble with unemployment claims. A3
Community
Local birth announcements and some news about local college students. A3
FQW
Green Mountain Power's Steve Costello talks about how self-isolation has been affecting his household. A5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.