"As we embark on the holiday season in the midst of the coronavirus, our impulse is to do all of our gift shopping online. While that impulse is a good one for the sake of safety, we need to be putting renewed focus on what this pandemic has done to our Main Street."
Editorial, A4
Business
Some interesting ideas for holiday shopping are being put out there by national retailers. A7
