“Vermont rallied. That is what it does. We do not stand idly by, especially when it comes to social injustice. But do we do enough? (Cringe) No.”
Editorial, A4
In the news
The Harwood Unified Union School District board will hire an investigator to look into allegations regarding superintendent Brigid Nease’s handling of complaints involving racial discrimination. A3
FQW
Christina Sweet talks about the pandemic’s affects on her life and her family. A5
