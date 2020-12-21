In the News
President-elect Biden gets the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. A3
Relief
Sen. Patrick Leahy offers his thoughts on the COVID-19 relief bill. A4
Protest
A rally will take place at 10:30 a.m. today outside the State House to advocate for the return of winter sports. B1
Health
This is the time of year we all need to be thinking about moderation in eating and drinking. B6
