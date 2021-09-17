WILLIAMSTOWN — A skittish Select Board’s thirst for details with respect to The Pub’s desire to serve alcohol in the basement arcade of the Route 14 building it occupies weren’t quite quenched this week
As a result, it isn’t clear whether bar owner Lindsey Contois’ desire to amend her establishment’s liquor licenses to accommodate an ill-defined plan actually inched forward. What is clear is, it still has a pulse because while board members have questions and at least one neighbor has concerns, Contois didn’t get a hard “no” at a meeting she didn’t attend.
Instead, Contois got a preliminary “yes,” from an uneasy board, which voted, 4-1, to supply her with a letter approving of the “concept” while withholding final judgment.
It was the best the board could do on a night when Contois’ absence and the lack of a formal proposal were both noted and some described the process as headscratchingly “backwards.”
Town Manager Jackie Higgins was one of them.
“If she (Contois) is requesting an amendment to her … liquor license(s), why aren’t you getting an application that she filled out from the (state) Department of (Liquor Control)?” Higgins asked. “The way that it’s normally done is the liquor license application comes to the (Select) Board, then there’s discussion and then it goes back to the (state) Liquor (Control) Board.”
Instead, board members found themselves reviewing a brief email a state liquor investigator wrote to Contois on July 28 with respect to his understanding of her proposal. Among other things, Patrick Ross indicated “written approval from the Town of Williamstown” would be required.
It always is, which is why Higgins was wondering why the board wasn’t reviewing a formal application even as some members feared that for reasons none could explain they were preventing Contois from completing the application that will have the detail they are seeking.
That isn’t the case, according to Ross’ boss, Martin Prevost, who said Friday obtaining the board’s conceptual approval was an unnecessary step because he’ll need a board-approved application before the proposal can be reviewed, and it hasn’t seen one yet.
“The town has to bless this before we do anything with it,” he said. “I have nothing in front of me to review.”
Amid concerns and unanswered questions the board tabled Contois proposal at a July meeting she did not attend and this week authorized a lukewarm letter of support that isn’t what Prevost needs to see.
With the town’s blessing, some modifications to the building and a staffing commitment, Ross said Friday it would be theoretically possible to amend The Pub’s first and third-class liquor licenses to include the arcade in the basement.
The structural solution would likely have to involve the installation of a dumbwaiter-type system to create a connection that doesn’t currently exist between The Pub on the first floor of the commercial building and the arcade that opened in the basement earlier this year. Absent a physical connection, he said separate licenses would be required for the two establishments, noting that isn’t the case in the Barre building that once housed the local fire station and is now home to the first floor restaurant and a basement speakeasy.
Ross said the Ladder 1 Grill and Moruzzi’s Pub operate under the same license because there is an internal stairwell linking the two. That, he said, allows alcohol to be delivered to the licensed premises without ever leaving it and allows Moruzzi’s to rely on Ladder 1’s kitchen to satisfy a separate requirement it provide prepared food.
That isn’t the case in Williamstown where the only way to get from The Pub to the arcade in the basement below is to go out on the street around the corner and in a separate side entrance. You can’t do that with alcohol — whether it is cases of unopened beer or half-empty mixed drinks. Though you can carry food outside, absent a physical connection between The Pub and the arcade Contois would need to install a separate kitchen in the basement.
Structural modifications aside, Ross said the amendment he has discussed with Contois would require having a trained server in the arcade at all times whether a second bar is installed in the basement, or drinks are conveyed to that area of the building using a dumbwaiter system.
The Pub does have an outside consumption permit, but it is one that is limited to its small front porch.
Board members heard from some who lamented what was promoted as a family-friendly arcade was possibly being converted into a bar, while one neighbor’s complaints about the existing establishment ranged from “excessive noise” to “public urination.”
Board members acknowledged receiving similar complaints from others, Selectman Matt Rouleau stressed the board’s willingness to entertain the proposed expansion of the liquor license was a preliminary accommodation.
“I think there’s got to be a lot more discussion about this when the details roll out,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
