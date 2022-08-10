Forests are strongholds for most land-based plants and animals and support the livelihoods of some 1.6 billion people. They are also an essential nature-positive solution to the climate crisis. That makes them one of our most precious natural resources.
But the expansion of commercial agriculture has brought about a troubling rise in illegal deforestation. According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, in addition to degrading a precious natural resource, illegal forest clearance itself creates harmful emissions — at least 2.7 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year just when we need forests more than ever: As a natural solution to climate change, they could provide a crucial amount of the climate mitigation needed before 2030 to keep global temperature rise less than 2°C.
So it’s imperative to do everything possible to prevent illegal deforestation now.
Please tell your members of Congress to support the bipartisan Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade (FOREST) Act of 2021 to protect Earth’s forests. Passing this legislation would protect and restore natural environments that keep carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, keep wildlife thriving and safeguard human health.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.