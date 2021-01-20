BARRE — Granite City voters will be asked to consider a charter change that would dictate what does and doesn’t go up city-owned flagpoles after the March elections.
On a night when they hired a consultant to advance plans to upgrade the public works garage, councilors unanimously agreed to warn Town Meeting Day votes on a series of charter changes, including one that would eliminate future controversy with respect to the display of “special flags.”
The proposal, suggested by Councilor Michael Boutin, would limit the number of flags that could be flown by the city to four — the U.S. flag, the Vermont flag, Barre’s own flag, and the MIA/POW flag.
Boutin says he believes voters will agree that’s enough.
Last month’s display of the Black Lives Matter flag was viewed by some as a long-overdue statement in support of social justice and publicly questioned by others who said they supported the spirit of the flag, but had deep reservations about the roots of the organization.
This month’s display of the “Thin Blue Line” flag also provoked mixed reviews. Described by some a simple salute to local law enforcement the raising of the flag was criticized by others as, at best, a tone deaf and racially insensitive response to the display of the Black Lives Matter flag.
Also, councilors were divided — a fact reflected by the sheer number of tie-breaking votes Mayor Lucas Herring had to cast during a months-long debate that began last summer.
Boutin first proposed the charter change as that debate was nearing its conclusion late last year and recently renewed a request that, if approved, would spare the council from being second-guessed with respect to special flags a simple majority of its seven members agree should be displayed.
Most of the other proposed charter changes are housekeeping in nature, though one, if approved, would authorize the council to set a speed limit of less than 25 mph on some street if members determined the change was warranted in the interest of public safety.
Councilors, who agreed to add the charter changes to the warning for the city’s Town Meeting Day elections agreed to retain Banwell Architects to lay the groundwork for a formal proposal to upgrade and potentially relocate the antiquated public works complex on Burnham Street.
Acting on the recommendation of Public Works Director Bill Ahearn, councilors approved Banwell Architect’s offer to complete the requested work for $51,550.
That work will involve determining the shared needs of the city’s Sewer, Water and Streets divisions, analyze three possible sites for a new complex where they could be co-located, prepare a preliminary design and a report including cost estimates.
Ahearn noted Banwell Architects is working on an identical project in Brattleboro and has worked on several large projects in Barre. He described the firm’s selection as “an overwhelmingly simple choice,” notwithstanding the fact that one of the other three finalists, Freeman, French and Freeman, offered to complete the work for $830 less.
In other business Tuesday, Herring cast yet another tie-breaking vote — this one to approve socially responsible changes to the city’s investment policy — and councilors agreed to ponder possible changes to the city’s tax increment financing plan.
With all of the work contemplated under a previously approved TIF bond now complete, City Clerk Carol Dawes told councilors the city probably has about $2.5 million in untapped debt capacity left remaining and, thanks to a pandemic-related extension approved by the Legislature, until March 31, 2023, to settle on a project to persuade voters to approve the bond and borrow the money.
That, Dawes said, is the good news. The bad news is that projected debt capacity remaining is roughly half of what was initially predicted and not nearly enough to cover either of the remaining projects included in the city’s TIF plan.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie agreed, noting that plans to construct a parking garage on Keith Avenue are effectively off the table, and redesigning Merchants Row could easily cost $5 million.
That said, Mackenzie said the possibility of federal funding to bridge the gap is real and the project could be pursued if councilors are interested.
It isn’t clear that they are, and while Mackenzie plans to brief them on the potential project in more detail next month, members were already floating other ideas, none of which are included in the approved TIF plan and all of which would require the blessing of the Vermont Economic Progress Council.
Councilors agreed to renew the discussion when they meet Feb. 16.
