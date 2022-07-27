BARRE — Barre’s Thunder Road returns Thursday with the annual WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night.
Along with championship action for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks, the Burnett Scrap Metals also return to the stage for their part in the most amazing feat of athletic skill in motorsports – the iconic Port-a-Potty Grand Prix!
Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey moved to the outside lane just after the halfway mark last Thursday to rocket his Casella/Hutch Concrete machine into the winner’s circle for his second consecutive Midseason Championship. In doing so, he jumped back to the top of the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standings over Stephen Donahue and Kyle Pembroke with a 29-point lead. Pelkey will need to maintain a strong and consistent record from here on out to keep ahead of the competition as they prepare for WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night.
Equally as powerful in the outside groove last Thursday night was Milton’s Sam Caron in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. Although he didn’t have laps enough to chase down rookie Kaiden Fisher’s multi-car-length lead, Caron was powerful enough to take the Flying Tiger point lead by just one point over Justin Prescott, who was mired in traffic during Midseason Championships.
The ultra-competitive Flying Tigers will be back on Thursday as Caron, Prescott and more look to return to the winner’s circle in the WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets trophy dash.
With an injured Jeffrey Martin sitting on the sidelines and his Chevy Cavalier’s computer melting on the racetrack with Nick Pilotte behind the wheel, Dean Swister Jr. now leads the point standings with heavy competition on his rear bumper.
After winning three races in a row, Williamstown’s Josh Lovely now sits second in the standings, just ten points behind Switser. Lovely’s Ford Mustang has been the force in rk Miles Street Stock competition over the last month and certainly shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
In the Burnetts Scrap Metals Road Warriors its brother versus brother, times two! After both ending up in the podium last Thursday, Ryan and Neal Foster have proved their both tuned up while the Sayers brothers, Ryan and Taylor, are equally hot to trot each time out. Don’t look away from Nate ‘Tater’ Brien or Flyin’ Fred Fleury either, after an off week for the veterans they’ll be hungry to return to WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets victory lane.
All four Thunder Road divisions will be on hand including the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
All three current point leaders and a special team of Road Warriors will also participate in the annual Port-a-Potty Grand Prix for the chance at one of the most iconic trophies in all of motorsports, the Golden Toilet Seat. Post Time is set for 7 p.m. with full race day schedule and pricing information available online at www.thunderroadvt.com/schedule.
All racing events at Thunder Road Speedbowl, including WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night and the $100,000 Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl, will be broadcast live and around the world on FloRacing with a monthly or yearly subscription. For more information about FloRacing, visit www.FloRacing.com or www.FloSports.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.