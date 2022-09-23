BARRE — A Barre Town woman is accused of trying to get her child to recant the child's statement in a case where police say the woman's husband repeatedly sexually assaulted the child.
Samantha Davis-Hiscock, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of obstruction of justice. If convicted, Davis-Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She was released on conditions, including no contact with the child.
In April, her husband, Benjamin E. Hiscock, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the aggravated sexual assault charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
That case is still pending.
According to court records, in March the Department for Children and Families received a report from a school worker stating a teenage student had reported she had been sexually abused from the age of 7 until she was about 12 or 13 years old.
Police said the victim reported she thought the abuse was just her abuser’s way of showing love and didn’t realize it wasn’t normal until she started talking to her peers about it. The victim reported the abuse stopped when she started to become sexually active with others, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she feared her mother’s reaction to the disclosure of the abuse partly because she may not believe the victim.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 10 he was informed by DCF that the family was in the process of getting the victim emancipated so that she could leave the home. Morrison said he was told Davis-Hiscock would only sign the emancipation paperwork if the victim agreed to withdraw her sworn statement against Hiscock.
The officer said a witness confirmed Davis-Hiscock reported she would only sign the paperwork if the victim could make the case go away.
Morrison said he spoke with the victim who reported Davis-Hiscock didn't directly say she wouldn't sign the paperwork, but implied she would if the victim would say she was lying about the assaults.
The officer said the victim provided a screenshot of a text message from Davis-Hiscock which said, “If you don't want to be there, then fine, do the right thing and I'll let you go. Don't destroy people's lives just because you hate me.”
Morrison said a witness provided him with a Facebook message from Davis-Hiscock which said, “If she wants to admit she lied, she can go wherever the (expletive) she wants. The minute this thing gets dismissed she's emancipated. My attorney knows that's the plan and is prepared to do the paperwork the same day the court cases are closed.”
The officer said the witness reported hearing Davis-Hiscock say she hated the victim and did not want the victim in her home.
