Montpelier’s 1884 Independence Day celebration began with a bang. Literally.
According to the Watchman, a 100-gun salute at sunrise announced the start of the July 4th observances.
Small boys were turned loose with tin horns, drums, firecrackers, torpedoes, etc., rendering sleep out of the question for nearly every person in town. Procession after procession of drum corps and horn blowers paraded the streets and the authorities with a justifiable spirit of forbearance left the revelers undisturbed.
Pandemonium reigned until 10 a.m. when the assembled throng, numbering in excess of 12,000, lined the parade route along Main Street to witness the procession of the “Antiques and Horribles,” an old New England tradition that had been a part of Vermont Independence Day parades since the mid-19th century.
The prize-winning float that morning depicted recent “Wall-Street swindles.” The Watchman reported: "At one end of a cage was the man who stole $50,000 with his feet on a table, enjoying a cigar and reading a newspaper with all the nonchalance of a banker in his private office, while at the other end of the cage, without even a chair for furniture crouched the miserable wretch who stole a loaf of bread to keep his family from starving. There was too much reality in this illustration to have the average American feel proud of his country and its laws."
If the foregoing seems to be an odd addition to a Fourth of July parade, such tableaux were a standard feature for such occasions in the 19th century. The spectacle of “Antiques and Horribles” was expected at Independence Day observances throughout New England, and especially in Vermont. In Barre, two years later, the Montpelier Argus and its reporter were the target for ridicule.
It was a contrivance on wheels, drawn by a white horse, consisting of a large banner headed “Argus Reporter,” underneath being a representation of the reporter in a frightened condition, with a dog at his heels, a big foot helping him along, and his notebook flying. Behind this was a concern labeled “Argus Lie Factory.” Following this wagon was a life-sized effigy of the reporter — tarred, feathered — and riding on a rail carried by two men.
A butcher’s cart was made attractive by an enterprising butcher offering woodchucks and bones for sale, Jackson’s Livery, Barre Laundry, the millinery trade, “Barre Sausage Factory,” poker players and other trades or happenings were very comically represented. In fact, the horribles were a success and equal to those gotten up in larger towns or cities.
A St. Albans newspaper in 1878, writing of that town’s parade, characterized the Antiques and Horribles as the American version of “twelfth night mummers and maskers of olden time.” The reporter noted in his description of the parade “this portion of the procession more nearly approached the Roman Carnival, and the ancient Saturnalia than any other mode in which American honor has the privilege of publicly displaying itself. Most of the reigning monarchs of Europe and most of the leading characters of the New World were burlesqued.”
Etymologist Ben Zimmer documented the first parade of Ancients and Horribles which transpired in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1851. It was intended to lampoon America’s oldest and most honored military company, The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, which was organized in 1638 but had become exclusively a ceremonial unit mustered by the Governor for affairs of state and other official duties that required a degree of pomp and pageantry. The aging stalwarts of the “Ancients and Honorables” adorned themselves in elaborate military costumes and their self-seriousness eventually made them the object of derision. As a 1989 article in Yankee opined, “What better subject for parody than overdressed rich boys playing soldier?”
As the satirical version of the Ancient and Honorables rehearsed their burlesque of the venerable artillery company, the Lowell Courier noted, "The Antique and Horribles meet for drill at the Phalanx Armory to-night. The Governor, whose duty it will be to commission the officers on the Common, has not yet been elected — but he will be duly installed into office before the 4th. It is said that Wm. F. Johnson, the comedian, is the leading candidate. From his known ability, his experience, and the soundness of his creed, it would seem that he is admirably qualified, and will discharge the gubernatorial duties in a manner that could not be approached by his present Excellency, Gov. Boutwell."
In their Lowell debut, reported the Brattleboro Weekly Eagle, they came out on the morning of the Fourth of July, “with a cannon composed of a pistol mounted on a big pair of stone wheels, and drawn by an ox team!” The Farmers Cabinet (Amhearst, New Hampshire) announced, “Among other companies which will be out on the occasion, is the Antique and Horrible Company, whose fantastic dresses will afford considerable amusement.”
The Boston Daily Atlas reported, “the Antique and Horrible Artillery were under command of Capt. J. G. Peabody, who appeared in a venerable coat, said to have been worn at the battle of Bunker Hill. The company numbered about seventy-five, and no two had uniforms alike; there were high crowned hats and low crowned hats; long tailed coats and strait jackets; long guns and short guns; and everything that was grotesque and ludicrous.”
From this well-reported beginning on July 4, 1851, similar spectacles spread throughout New England and, along the North Shore of Massachusetts, some persist to this day. In Vermont the Horribles procession seems to have found fertile ground in almost every Independence Day parade between 1870 and 1920. It featured a contingent of costumed clowns prepared to poke fun at most established institutions, but especially politicians. As Gail Wiese points out in her 2008 article in "History Connections" (Vermont Historical Society), “horribles parades were infused with an irreverent humor and biting satire. Lofty subjects were made absurd, antiquated, and horrible. Parading with Montpelier Horribles of 1884 were caricatures of President (Chester) Arthur and Ulysses S. Grant.”
While the Parade of Horribles was abandoned by 1900 in most large city Independence Day Parades, the practice seems to have persisted in Vermont for another two decades and the satirical virus infected other celebrations, as well.
A photo from 1911 shows a contingent of Horribles at Barre’s Columbus Day Parade of that year. As newspaper accounts dwindled through the 1920s, the last Antiques and Horribles Parade reported in the Brattleboro Reformer was in Wardsboro in 1950.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
