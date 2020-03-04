ORANGE – Residents approved all budgets and floor votes at town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved a town budget of $338,467 and a highway budget of $640,329.
Ballot articles approved for donations to local nonprofits totaled $7,175.
Elected to three-year terms on the Select Board were Eric Holmgren, Sue Perreault and Emily Ruff.
Town Clerk Angela Eastman was reappointed and Lee Youngman was appointed treasurer.
