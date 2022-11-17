Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.