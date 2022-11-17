This week, The Associated Press reported at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022. The data comes from the Human Rights Campaign’s annual report released during Transgender Awareness Week and ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
Since it first began tracking such deaths in 2013, HRC has documented at least 302 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. Those victims, it was reported, have been “overwhelmingly Black, under 35 and killed with a firearm.” Black transgender women comprise nearly two-thirds of all recorded victims since 2013.
This year’s report maintained that trend, finding that 81% of the known victims were transgender people of color — 59% of those victims were Black. Trans women, meanwhile, were disproportionately represented again this year, accounting for 81% of the deaths recorded to date. Another key finding: Since 2013, nearly one of five victims were killed by an intimate partner.
HRC comes with the perennial caveat that the total number of fatalities likely is an undercount since the deaths of trans people often are unreported or the victims are misgendered in news or police reports. It also noted the data doesn’t include those who died by suicide, “which has also been documented at significantly higher rates among LGBTQ people than in the general population.”
And while this year's numbers are on track to be lower than last year’s record high of 57 reported deaths, the threat to transgender and gender-nonconforming people remains too high.
The report comes as a wave of anti-trans legislation has swept into state houses across the country. According to HRC, more than 145 anti-transgender bills have been introduced in 34 states — the largest number HRC has ever recorded in a state legislative session. These bills have sought to censor LGBTQ topics in schools; restrict gender-affirming health care; and prevent transgender youth from participating in sports; or using bathrooms that align with their gender identities. So far this year, states have enacted 25 such bills, including 17 targeting transgender people.
Shoshana Goldberg, public education and research director for the HRC Foundation, told AP that while these bills don’t explicitly encourage violence against LGBTQ people, “they enforce a culture of bias that is often exacerbated by racism and sexism and can lead to an increased risk of fatal violence.”
“This year saw unprecedented amounts of negative rhetoric and stigma aimed by anti-equality political leaders and public figures at transgender and nonbinary people, as well as their families, loved ones and even their medical providers,” Goldberg said. “You can’t separate that from the horrific, ongoing violence against transgender people.”
Vermont hasn’t been immune from anti-trans violence. In April, Fern Feather, a transgender woman from Hinesburg, was found stabbed to death in Morristown, allegedly by an acquaintance. Feather’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and support from across the state, including Gov. Phil Scott, who called out the practice of “exploiting fear and targeting divisive rhetoric at people who are just trying to be who they are.”
But condemnations of hate must be accompanied by active support for those being targeted. We must advocate for policies at the state and local level that foster equity and inclusion. We must question and reject transphobic and homophobic rhetoric in our families, social circles and communities. And we must protect and uplift LGBTQ+ youth who are struggling.
According to 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, LGBT youth are 3.5 times more likely to have experienced unwanted sexual contact in their lifetime than their heterosexual peers; three times more likely to have skipped school in the last 30 days because of feeling unsafe than their heterosexual peers; and 4.5 times more likely to have attempted suicide in the last 12 months than their heterosexual peers.
Recently, we saw how anti-trans bigotry can manifest in our schools when a 14-year-old transgender student at Randolph High School was the victim of bullying after WCAX featured a student volleyball player who objected to her trans teammate’s use of a school locker room. The story, which was picked up by conservative news outlets, such as Fox News, became a viral lightning rod for anti-trans activists near and far, resulting in further bullying of the transgender girl, who was unwillingly thrust into the center of the controversy.
The disgruntled student and her father, whom school officials claim bullied and misgendered the trans student, have since filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging they were retaliated against for exercising their right to free speech. The family is being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group well known for working against the expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.
“Young people and their families are facing incessant vitriol and threats of violence at community events, schools, and elsewhere,” Outright Vermont said in a statement last month. “The drivers of hate are orchestrating a coordinated campaign to send a clear message; trans youth are not welcome, and they are not safe. And the intended and unintended impact is life-threatening.”
The organization stated an important truth: “one’s personal discomfort doesn’t trump another person’s right to exist,” and challenged Vermonters to “recognize the insidious nature of transphobic hate and how it has successfully crept into our progressive state.”
As much as Vermonters like to pretend we’re insulated from the divisive politics that have gripped so much of our country, anti-trans attitudes — like so many other forms of bigotry and hatred — have taken root here. To combat them, we must be vigilant and we must never be silent when any of our neighbors face violence and death just for existing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.