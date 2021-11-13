Vermont's electric grid resiliency is wholly dependent on broadband.
The upgrading, rebuilding and re-engineering of Vermont's electric transmission utilities, and those across the nation, will inevitably require resilient broadband planning to be completed, along with the detailed electric grid resiliency planning.
In some ways, Vermont is a leader in the nation in developing a smart grid, renewable electric energy generation, and battery storage. Yet, our electric transmission and distribution grids are still not equipped to absorb and transport all of the distributed storage and generation that Vermont's biomass, solar and wind projects have been able to bring online. In fact, a moratorium was reportedly ordered by the Public Utilities Commission halting new solar projects based primarily on the limitations of the electric grid to transport that power to where it is needed.
Similarly, distributed storage — in effect, large banks of batteries, ranging in size from a shipping cargo container, all the way down to the scale of a single home with a Tesla PowerWall (or generic equivalent) — is called distributed grid-connected storage.
This distributed electric storage can theoretically be accessed by the electric distribution utility during periods of peak demand in order to "shave the peak," so to speak, but only if broadband connectivity is in place, uninterrupted. And by doing so, the distribution utilities avoid building or buying costly new electricity from centralized generation facilities.
The key point here is that distributed storage and distributed generation of electricity fundamentally require, and are wholly dependent on, reliable, resilient broadband connectivity to monitor and manage those stored, distributed electricity resources.
Electric repair crews restoring power after wind and ice storms have brought down wires, are not allowed to recharge the lines to homes they cannot communicate with as safety precautions require communications with the customers even if cell towers and landline telephones are still down.
At present, VELCO and its operating committee, in close cooperation with Vermont's distribution utilities being Green Mountain Power, VEC, WEC and fourteen small municipals, all plan for electric grid transport capacity, generation and upgrades, with an intense focus on electric resilience, but not so much on broadband resiliency. In fact, they are disconnected from the process.
Vermont lacks any similar planning or engineering design for broadband planning. The newly created Vermont Community Broadband Board is approaching broadband design in a reckless and haphazard manner, allowing each Communications Union District (CUD) to develop its own piece of the puzzle, so to speak, without any statewide standards for reliability, resiliency, interconnection and storm-hardening to achieve public safety grade communications, affordability, competition or rapid restoral after storms.
CUDs are seemingly fixated on bringing internet only to the most uneconomic areas, skipping over the Comcast and Charter-served communities (like Montpelier!) and are missing the forest for the trees of what a true statewide broadband plan could look like, bringing fiber to every home and business, upgradable to gigabit or even 10 gigabit speeds, built on resilient ring architectures, with some crucial spans buried underground to assure emergency communication are reliable and protected.
Such fiber systems will inevitably fail and they will likely fail when most needed — fail to deliver police, fire and EMS public safety radio messages to radio towers, fail to deliver backhaul to cell towers, fail to deliver the status of distributed storage where a micro-grid might be able to keep a town's essential services online, even when the surrounding transmission or distribution grid has been disconnected from the local micro-grid, possibly for weeks.
For this reason, a statewide comprehensive engineered fiber design must be completed as a foundation, coordinated at every level with the electric grid planning, both transmission and distribution resiliency design planning.
To do anything else would be sheer folly and continue to leave Vermonters vulnerable to the hazards of inevitable and increasing storm damage, floods, power outages and increased duration of resulting power outages. And all of these outages will result in interrupted access to emergency communications, blocked 911 calls and severed radio backhaul necessary to deliver help to those in need.
We can, and we must, do better this time as we will not have another chance at the available several hundred million in federal dollars to accomplish both broadband and resiliency to support economic and civic prosperity.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.