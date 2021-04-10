Will Vermont’s 2022 broadband bonanza come to be remembered as Vermont’s 2024 broadband boondoggle?
We seem to now be in a giddy stage of everyone spewing effusive thanks so much and dreaming of the inevitable broadband panacea, a Garden of Eden where everyone is abundantly connected and everyone has all they need in the way of housing, health care, telemedicine, education and mental health counseling and increased access to a more responsive government. Reality check!
But, we are so far from that. In fact, we’re heading towards a cliff with our facemasks up and blinders on and we may well fall off if we’re not very careful.
We have not had a telcom plan, duly adopted, since 2004. We have no strategy.
The current proposed broadband legislation is a drive to primarily utilize communications union districts (CUDs) instead of established electric distribution utilities to construct the fiber infrastructure needed to fill all the gaps in broadband coverage. These are gaps the for-profit providers have ignored for all this time and this is a recipe ripe for disaster. In fact, disaster is almost assured on the current trajectory.
We could see ourselves sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into CUDs which lack the management expertise, which lack construction expertise, which lack utility management staff, which lack financial expertise, which lack legal expertise, which lack transparency. We appear on track to do this without required adherence to any statutory goals, no plan nor strategy with much of this going on in secret, contrary to traditional and essential transparency required of other municipal entities.
These many honorably intentioned and dedicated CUD volunteers are no match for the teams of strategists, lawyers and marketing experts behind Consolidated Communications, Comcast and Firstlight, ValleyNet and Waitsfield Champlain, too.
So, if we seriously intend a good outcome, we must immediately address fundamental issues of whether we will insist on policies, funding conditions and rules to cultivate a competitive environment, transparency, resiliency and affordability. Without a competitive environment for broadband, we will not only perpetuate and extend prior monopolies, but we will sow the seeds of the demise of the CUDs and the squandering of most of the public investment in them. Monopolies soon grow stale, they reward poor customer service, guarantee increasing prices and diminishing repair responsiveness and service quality. Monopolistic practices and their results are very well-documented.
And yet, our statutes, for more than a decade, have made clear that competitive choice for consumers and open access to infrastructure by competitors for the delivery of telecommunications and broadband by competitors at non-discriminatory rates, is our state policy and these are our goals! These policies and goals have never been implemented in rules nor in any plan or as grant conditions and the statutory policy and goals of 202c are being flagrantly ignored today.
Yet, somehow both of the proposed bills now before the Legislature sidestep this fundamental premise. It’s given short shrift in every committee discussion. Every CUD brushes it aside, “oh, we don’t need/want competition.” “We can’t deal with competition.”
There’s also no emphasis on cell coverage. In fact, several representatives of CUDs said in testimony, “We’ll deal with cell coverage after we finish building broadband.” Well, it’s going to take four or five years, maybe even 10, to build broadband out to all the fiber-unserved Vermont locations. Interim fixed wireless? Ignore it, is the collective ostrich mentality.
And yet, we need cell coverage today for calling 911, based on public safety priority.
We are clearly at risk of sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into an experiment where we see naive CUD volunteers “partner” with Consolidated as an operating entity and Consolidated, under the secrecy of NDAs, picks the areas they already know are profitable and they build those. Then they leave the dregs, the crumbs, the shavings, for the CUD to build spending public money, if they can even find a competent contractor as all are committed. To whom? Guess!
There’s not enough revenue left to be collected in those remaining undesirable areas to sustain any CUD staff, operating expenses, marketing expenses, repairs, upgrades and the CUD soon fails. That leaves the public fiber investment stranded on the poles either to be purchased at below cost by Consolidated or it reverts to state ownership, In that scenario, the state has no capacity or desire to manage it. The infamous VanuCoverageCo 2G neutral host small cells are still mounted but disconnected, hanging on a hundred or more poles across Vermont, or they may well have been stolen or cannibalized by now.
Vermont’s statutory framework for telecommunications planning under 30VSA 202d requires this planning to be a participatory, transparent process. It involves multiple draft plans, public hearings and even a joint legislative hearing. What is going on now with CUDs, the department and these potential “partners” is all happening behind closed doors, under signed NDAs, and this is antithetical to all of our statutes and public policy.
So, this is all a recipe for a massive disaster and yet, none of the powers-that-be care to do the due diligence, understand the pitfalls, consider the more prudent and cautious path. Everyone’s giddy with the flood of approaching federal money and the potentials and still, no one is taking a sober look at what strategy is going to actually, realistically get fiber built quickly and build a long-term reliable, competitive, resilient, public-safety-grade broadband network that can be recovered quickly after storm damage and that also supports competition.
Competition brings competitive pressure to lower rates. Shared infrastructure means lower capital costs. We have an opportunity to use this money in a way that reduces or even fully covers the large up-front capital costs, thereby reducing the debt service and making sure the operating costs are low enough to create affordable broadband rates for Vermonters. This is key!
There’s so far been little to no discussion about creating affordable, even close to uniform, rates in the $50 to $60/month range for gigabit broadband, which currently does exist but only in one ILEC territory in Vermont.
Other’s broadband rates, such as ECFiber, Kingdom Fiber, FirstLight, are three, four, five or even six times that. So, we need to get real with the costs and prices of this technology. We also need to get real with the fiber architecture. If we’re going to build a passive fiber architecture, which can never be fully symmetric nor competitively neutral, we are being pennywise and pound foolish. This is not the “future proof” as Congressman Welch insists we assure happens to spend this one-time money wisely. Passive versus an active fiber architecture is how competitors can deliver a 1Gbps, 10Gbps or even a 100Gbps circuit directly to the customer without interfering with the incumbent or requiring a new build-around the installed passive splitters.
So, as I see it, the only rational model for building fiber, considering all the fiber building crews have been fully booked by Consolidated for the next several years, a strategy that utilizes the federal TARP/ARPA money in the most efficient way, is the model being pursued today by Washington Electric Co-op in cooperation with CVFiber using RUS low interest 2% financing.
This model is sound where the electric distribution utility builds, owns and maintains the fiber along all of the electric utility right-of-way, possibly higher on the poles in the electric space. They already have the trucks and crews. They own the poles. This does require skilled union labor which already exists and could be quickly recruited as there is a solid future and job security on these cross-trained fiber/electric utility crew jobs.
Notably, this strategy also alleviates the need for expensive independent pole surveys and inventories, for time-consuming and expensive pole make-ready work and eliminates the recurring expenses for monthly pole attachment rental.
The electric distribution utilities then lease that fiber capacity to the CUDs reserving a few strands for grid management, or they use the revived Vermont Telecommunications Authority as their leasing agent. Same could work for VELCO fiber. The VTA then makes that fiber available affordably to CUDs, small cell providers and public safety entities requiring resilient, public-safety grade radio backhaul. The VTA should also assure resiliency of regional, managed self-healing fiber rings nearby and accessible by all CUDs for mission critical communications.
Are we ready and willing to require this bold action by the PUC, of GMP, VEC and VPPSA member utilities?
This is a proposal for a competitively neutral scenario that can get built quickly, accountable under PUC supervision and can create the greatest number of sustainable jobs. The fiber will be installed by trained, well-paid, union labor who live here in Vermont and will, therefore, be available in an emergency when there’s an inevitable need to repair and restore the fiber and to rebuild and splice quickly after wind and ice storms or even hurricanes.
Building Vermont’s fiber infrastructure otherwise, using hit-and-run, out-of-state labor, the way Consolidated Communications is pursuing it today, will leave Vermont very vulnerable and last on the regional restoral priority list in the aftermath of a large storm or hurricane passing through New England.
This proposal would require a fundamental change of strategy from the haphazard and reckless pursuit of half a dozen different CUD models partnering with incumbents. We are in this predicament due to the chronic failed planning and the inadequate understanding and oversight by the Legislature compounded over years as statutes were ignored, plans not produced and policy not implemented.
Pursuing this solution would also require a resolution to again treat the electric utilities as regulated utilities as they are, and to begin to reframe the relationship where these utilities have over time, in many cases, captured the regulating agencies and the Public Utilities Commission.
So, we are at this pivotal moment. Not just on the cusp of broadband-equipped future economic, social and educational recovery, but on the cusp of sound planning, resilience, reliability, competition and true economic development resulting in more equitable prosperity.
Will we rise to the occasion?
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
