WHO Pandemic Explainer

Nurses perform timed breathing exercises on a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, on Dec. 31, 2021. The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

 Daniel Cole / AP FILE PHOTO

With the end of the Public Health Emergency on May 11, we are taking stock of our COVID-19 response, assessing the benefits that have been made permanent, and ending certain pandemic-specific policies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will delay changes to our members’ coverage until July 1.

During the pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont paid for COVID testing and medications, administering vaccines, and inpatient and outpatient treatments from our members’ capital reserves. This reflects our promise to members that these funds exist for their protection in unforeseen circumstances. Now that the Public Health Emergency is ending, and COVID-19 is becoming endemic, its treatment, testing and vaccinations will shift to a similar coverage model for that of any other respiratory virus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.