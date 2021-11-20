In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let us consider how our menu might impact the planet. Eating, as it turns out is a powerful act of choosing either to improve our planetary health or to degrade it. According to a recent United Nations study, emissions from food systems in general and beef and dairy in particular are as much as a third of the global carbon footprint. Poultry is not as high on that emissions list, so our Thanksgiving turkey (especially the locally grown free range bird) seems a good choice with a relatively low carbon footprint.
Food insecurity is already a dire condition in some areas of the developing world and is a serious future crisis if left unaddressed. If greenhouse gas emissions from farming continue to increase, they will eventually make it all but impossible to control global warming without creating serious food price hikes and shortages.
Another U.N. panel is the latest group of experts to grapple with the global food conundrum: how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, deforestation and other land use without creating food shortages or displacing people whose livelihoods rely on practices that are unsustainable globally.
Currently, about 50% of the globe’s vegetated land is dedicated to agriculture — and about 30% of cropland is used to grow grain for animal feed. Given how much land it takes to grow food to feed livestock, it is not surprising that meat production is a leading cause of deforestation.
More than 30% of available food is wasted each year in America. Greenhouse gasses generated by total food waste account for 12% of total global emissions.
To avoid a calamity, global greenhouse gas emissions will need to fall by at least 40% in the next decade. Scientists say the only way to achieve that reduction is to significantly increase the amount of land that’s covered in trees and other vegetation and significantly reduce the amount of methane and other greenhouse gases that come from raising livestock such as cows, sheep and goats. (Livestock raised on grass and are free range, have a dramatically lower carbon footprint than those raised on corn and antibiotics.)
The International Panel on Climate Change has said that by midcentury, the world may reach a threshold of global warming beyond which current agricultural practices will be unable to support large human civilizations.
The climate crisis will not be conquered, let alone reversed, by a few scientists or a handful of planners or politicians, but by all of us, working together, to make the most personal decisions about how we live our lives, move around and how we choose the food we eat.
We need to embrace some new ways of growing healthy food and some old, proven ways that everyone can afford. And this movement will be hard pressed to gain traction enough for lift-off or become a mass movement if we’re not appealing to the diverse groups of people who have been denied inclusion and equality in this and many other complex issues of food security, safety and commodification.
Let us be equally thankful for our ability and responsibility to imagine innovations, to be creative and to envision the solutions for a better world. We can this year be thankful for the gift of eating an appropriately sized, locally grown, free range turkey, an abundance of local vegetables and fruit and for a modest bite of chocolate.
Happy Thanksgiving! Have fun calculating your Thanksgiving menu’s carbon footprint score.
Elizabeth Courtney is the co-author of “Greening Vermont: The Search for a Sustainable State” and an environmentalist. She may be contacted at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.