This week, Congress has been actively negotiating the Build Back Better Act, with invaluable leadership from Vermont’s delegation. While much of the media attention has focused on how the package has gotten whittled down in recent weeks, it could still contain the biggest investments in climate action in U.S. history.
As world leaders gather this weekend in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP26, these investments can’t come soon enough. Six years ago, nearly every country signed the Paris Agreement. Since then, the U.S. signed on, backpedaled and withdrew, and then rejoined. As we dithered, the urgency of climate action has only grown as the impacts — including wildfires, floods, hurricanes and droughts — are accelerating.
While the fate of the federal infrastructure bill isn’t yet certain, what would its enactment mean for Vermont’s efforts to address some of the most pressing issues we face, including the climate crisis, clean water, and inadequate access to affordable housing?
Vermont is already seeing the benefits of robust federal investments in our communities from the American Rescue Plan Act. State lawmakers made unprecedented commitments to weatherizing Vermonters’ homes, expanding access to more efficient vehicles, updating water infrastructure, and building affordable housing. With current funding, and the possibility for significant additional funding from the Build Back Better Act, we must be ready to act quickly on a set of investment strategies to address ongoing and overlapping crises that we face.
We can make game changing investments in addressing the climate crisis.
While Vermonters have been calling for climate action for years, over and over again we’ve run into the wall of insufficient funding to implement the programs we need. Now, with a Climate Action Plan under development by the Vermont Climate Council, we will have a suite of strategies identified as essential to cutting climate pollution and enhancing our energy resilience. We’ll need long-term sustainable funding, but right now we have the resources needed to jumpstart these programs. Importantly, federal funding also gives us resources to ensure these programs are crafted as equitably as possible, so we can prioritize helping low-income, BIPOC, and other historically marginalized communities access clean energy solutions.
We can invest in modernizing our transportation system.
These investments should include a variety of strategies that help people get where they need to go using cleaner and more affordable options. Programs should include incentives to help low and moderate-income folks buy more efficient new and used vehicles — including hybrids and electric vehicles. We also must increase investments in public transit, passenger rail, and improved biking and pedestrian infrastructure.
We can invest in weatherizing homes and helping people switch to clean heating options.
Through strategic investments we can make the upfront costs to weatherize homes and other buildings more affordable and accessible. Once a home is weatherized, we know it cuts monthly heating bills, while improving the comfort and health of the home. We must also provide incentives to make it more affordable and accessible to select clean heating solutions like cold climate heat pumps. When it’s time for any Vermonter to replace their heating system, we should have programs that make sure clean options are the most affordable and most appealing.
We can invest in creating and sustaining a state environmental justice program.
This means adopting an Environmental Justice policy that requires State agencies to incorporate environmental justice into their work. Simultaneously, we must invest in creating and sustaining an Advisory Council on Environmental Justice within the Agency of Natural Resources, and creating an environmental justice mapping tool. We must invest in staffing and capacity to collect and analyze the data and act on what we learn to alleviate environmental burdens and share environmental benefits in a just and transparent way.
We can make a generational investment in clean water infrastructure.
Federal funding gives us the chance to solve some problems that have long plagued our water system. For example, we can take big steps to address Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs), where certain systems currently allow raw sewage to flow directly into our waterways during intense rain storms. We can invest in building expanded wastewater and sewage systems in downtowns and village centers so we can increase development in these smart growth locations. We can invest in improved drinking water and wastewater systems for mobile home parks. And we can invest in dam removal, culvert upgrades, and conserving wetlands and flood-prone areas to improve our resilience to the increased flooding that we anticipate in coming years.
We can invest in smart development in downtowns and villages, while conserving our forests and farms.
Specifically, we must invest in affordable housing in compact community centers, paired with better protections for intact forest blocks and farmland. Supporting more housing in our downtowns and village centers can help maintain Vermont’s unique identity — and is a critical climate solution. We can ensure these housing projects are as energy efficient as possible. Meanwhile, we can increase investments in conserving some of our most valuable farm and forestland, which will be essential for a net zero future, while providing habitat for wildlife, helping maintain water quality and many other co-benefits. Ultimately, where and how we live on the land makes a huge difference in energy use, as well as impacting our ability to store carbon now and into the future.
As world leaders gather to negotiate the next global climate commitments, here in Vermont we can do our part by working together to use this unprecedented federal funding to build healthier communities that are powered by clean energy and more resilient to the changing climate.
Lauren Hierl is director of Vermont Conservation Voters. She is a regular contributor to Weekly Planet.
