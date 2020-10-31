It might be a cliché to say that elections have consequences, but I believe the consequences for our nation of Tuesday’s election are more significant than any election in more than 150 years. The consequences will partially hinge on how the election itself is handled: which votes are counted, how it’s reported on, and how the results are perceived and accepted (or not) by the electorate.
We are fortunate in Vermont that – while candidates for state and legislative offices offer very different governing philosophies and policy agendas – campaign rhetoric is generally respectful, and access to voting has been mostly convenient and unimpeded, even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Vermont typically has higher than average voter turnout when compared to the nation at large. Through efforts of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos and the Vermont Legislature this year, mail-in voting appears to be generating even higher turnout than usual, while allowing Vermonters to avoid any health risks posed by in-person voting during the pandemic.
Vermont is also fortunate in that we typically learn who the winning candidates are relatively quickly, with reliable results, and only rarely does a candidate who ends up on the short end of the vote refuse to concede. That was typically the case at all levels of government – but not so in this extraordinary year.
In what has sent shudders through our democracy, President Donald Trump has made various unsettling statements indicating he may not accept a loss at the ballot box. He has suggested he may, in fact, attempt to remain in power through whatever means are available, be it a highly politicized judiciary, calls for voter intimidation from his supporters, or other tactics.
Trump has made untrue claims about voter fraud and has called the current election “rigged” in order to suppress the vote and sow doubts about the results. He has repeatedly hinted he will not leave the White House willingly, warning “people would demand that I stay longer.”
Such an attempt to thwart democracy seems unfathomable to most Americans, but is all too common among many nations across the world. And, although many Americans express a sense of exceptionalism when it comes to our democracy, voter suppression is far more common here than in most other western democracies. Further, we have an archaic Electoral College system that creates ample opportunity for sowing confusion, and procedural hoops through which an unscrupulous leader could try to claim victory.
To protect the outcome of the federal election, more than 100 pro-democracy organizations have joined together in a Protect the Results coalition, pledging to activate their members and supporters through nonviolent rallies and protests in the event a candidate tries to prevent votes from being counted – or in the case that a candidate loses the election but refuses to concede and leave office. Since we will not know all of the results on election night, gatherings and vigils are planned across the United States starting on Nov. 4 and in the days that follow, to ensure every vote is counted. Multiple events are already planned in Vermont; you can find out more information at: ProtectTheResultsVT.org
Maintaining fair and inclusive elections is more critical than ever. Our ability to make progress on a wide range of issues – health care, education, racial justice, climate change and more – requires not only active participation in elections, but also activism to protect the integrity of those elections.
The late Thurgood Marshall once said “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
My philosophy has always been to hope for the best, and prepare for the worst. I’m hoping that, regardless of the outcome of this election, it will be peaceful and all parties will respect the outcomes and move on to whatever is in store for the nation. But if that does not happen, we need to heed Marshall’s advice and all do our part to protect the results.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
