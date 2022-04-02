For me, the beginning of spring is a time of renewal and optimism. The snow is melting, crocuses are beginning to peek through the ground, and I’m eagerly anticipating the burst of life that comes every year as our trees leaf out, flowers bloom, and birds return from their winter migration.
Unfortunately, the latest climate science shows the shaky ground upon which our ecosystems stand. A recent UN report found that half of all species — the plants and animals we share the planet with — could go extinct if we do not address climate change with the urgency it demands. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was described by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.”
Meanwhile, the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia is contributing to skyrocketing oil and gas prices, exacerbated by war profiteering from the fossil fuel industry. It’s clear that we remain vulnerable as long as we remain dependent on dirty and expensive fossil fuels. It is also clear that this reliance creates radical uncertainty — and real pain for people, especially lower income and already-overburdened Vermonters. It’s never been more urgent to transition to clean, local energy sources and increase our energy independence.
I’m encouraged that the Vermont Legislature is taking up the call for action demanded by the latest climate science, underscored by the harmful geopolitics of remaining dependent on fossil fuels, and laid out in our own Vermont Climate Action Plan. Lawmakers have advanced a package of investments and policy solutions that is finally taking the climate crisis as seriously as it needs to be taken.
The state budget passed by the House includes more than $200 million in programs to help Vermonters access clean and affordable transportation, heating and weatherization services, readying our homes and energy grid for electrification, building up our climate workforce and helping municipalities reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.
The transportation bill includes a dramatic increase in funding for income-sensitive incentives to help people buy electric vehicles (EVs) and more efficient vehicles, install EV charging stations, implement zero-fare public transit, and create innovative new rural public transit options.
How we support our communities in transitioning to clean energy matters immensely, and the Vermont Senate is poised to advance our state’s first statewide Environmental Justice policy. Adverse impacts of climate change overwhelmingly affect communities of color and Vermonters with lower incomes. This bill will create the first statutory definition of environmental justice in Vermont, build a framework for the state to better address ingrained inequities, and work towards creating a future where a clean environment is prioritized and accessible for all.
The Vermont House recently passed one of the state’s most consequential climate bills yet, the Clean Heat Standard. This policy would require heating fuel providers to annually ratchet down the pollution created by heating our homes and buildings. The heating sector accounts for 34% of the state’s total greenhouse gas emissions. If crafted and implemented well, the Clean Heat Standard will reduce climate pollution, get more homes and buildings weatherized, and help Vermonters — especially lower- and moderate-income Vermonters — stay warm with cleaner, affordable heating technologies.
As we continue to push for a Vermont powered by more clean and local energy sources, lawmakers are also working to increase the resilience of our communities. The Vermont House recently passed a bill to invest in municipalities’ energy resilience. The House also passed a bill to better protect old forests through our Current Use program, and a bill to require the state to develop a plan for protecting biodiversity by conserving 30% of our lands by 2030 and 50% by 2050.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
