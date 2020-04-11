The COVID-19 pandemic presents one of the toughest trials we’ve faced as a country. This time of crisis calls on all of us to work together to overcome the challenge and help our neighbors in need. Throughout Vermont and across the country people have heeded warnings and stayed home to prevent the spread of the virus. Co-workers are sewing masks for one another. School buses are delivering meals to children at home. Neighbors are volunteering to go shopping and deliver groceries. Businesses are pitching in and helping the state with answering calls. This crisis should bring out the best in all of us. Unfortunately, while most of us have been doing the right thing, the Trump administration has taken advantage of the crisis to quietly repeal critical environmental protections.
This recent spate of rollbacks from the administration puts our health at even greater risk and particularly threatens communities that are already dealing with some of the worst impacts of COVID-19.
Just as the scope of the pandemic was becoming clear, the rollbacks began. Two weeks ago, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a plan for walking away from the clean air standards, which would have tightened controls on the pollution from car and truck emissions. Vehicle pollution makes up 45% of climate-damaging emissions in Vermont, so these standards would have gone a long way toward reversing this trend and improving public health in the process.
Without the clean air rules in place, there will be more dirty cars on the road, which means more polluted air, higher fuel costs and impaired public health.
In an encouraging step here at home, Gov. Scott has pledged to fight for stricter car and truck pollution protections in Vermont, and other states have made similar promises.
Unfortunately, the Trump administration didn’t stop with the removal of the clean car standards. It has continued to use the COVID-19 public health crisis to hide similar actions in recent weeks. The EPA announced a widespread waiver of environmental rules designed to keep polluters in check. Under these changes, factories, power plants and other industrial facilities will not be required to report illegal discharges of harmful substances into the air or nearby waters. The EPA is instead allowing these entities to police themselves, putting the fox in charge of the hen house. Here in Vermont, industry is looking to loosen or delay regulations that reduce garbage, litter and polluted runoff.
Make no mistake, communities will see more polluted drinking water and more contaminated air as a result. More often than not, these front-line communities have been the ones dealing with greater pollution and the illnesses that go along with it for decades. More people in these areas now have asthma and other illnesses that put them at greater risk with the COVID-19 outbreak. Removing protections right now just continues the vicious cycle.
During this unprecedented pandemic, some limited exceptions to environmental rules may be unavoidable. Those must be directly related to the public health response and should allow continued citizen participation and transparency. While this demands some flexibility, the EPA and our state agencies already have policies in place to handle this kind of emergency. Simply throwing out the rule book is far beyond any kind of reasonable answer.
With no scientific reason for these rollbacks, the only logical explanation is that the Trump administration and some industries are taking advantage of a health emergency to advance a dangerous mission to relax public health rules on industry and polluters.
Now more than ever, it’s critical that we stand up for public health and call out these disgraceful actions when we see them, and make sure any new exceptions are narrow and don’t place more of us at risk. This crisis is teaching us that we can make a difference when we all do the right thing. That goes for our leaders, too. We must urge our elected officials to reject rollbacks and protect public health.
Sandra Levine is a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation in Montpelier.
