Being able to get outside — in the garden, for a hike or a paddle, or sitting around a campfire with friends — has made the past four months of working from home and social distancing far more bearable than they would have been without the ample access to nature we enjoy here in Vermont.
However, having the good fortune to live in close proximity to open spaces, large tracts of forestland and clean, swimmable lakes and rivers is tenuous as the global phenomenon of forest and habitat fragmentation occurs at a significant pace.
The ongoing loss of natural areas and degradation of surface waters is a national and global crisis. In a study prepared for the Center for American Progress, it was estimated that between 2001 and 2017, the United States lost an area equivalent to a football field (slightly more than acre) of natural area to development every 30 seconds. In other parts of the world, the trend is worse. For example, deforestation in the Amazon rainforest is occurring at a rate of one-and-a-half acres per second.
Depleting our natural areas threatens the very existence of as many as one million animal species. It will exacerbate global warming, and increases the likelihood of experiencing additional pandemic diseases, such as the current coronavirus.
Fortunately, there is a movement at the federal level to address that trend, and a group of Vermont residents are working on a similar effort in the Green Mountain State. The foundation of these efforts lies in the work of renowned biologist and writer E.O. Wilson, whose seminal work on the subject – “Half Earth: Our Planet’s Fight for Life” – was published in 2016.
Describing the challenge in The New York Times, Wilson explained that “(t)he disappearance of natural habitat is the primary cause of biological diversity loss at every level — ecosystems, species and genes, all of them. Only by the preservation of much more natural habitat than previously envisioned can extinction be brought close to a sustainable level. The only way to save upward of 90% of the rest of life is to vastly increase the area of refuges, from their current 15% of the land and 3% of the sea to half of the land and half of the sea.”
Wilson’s bold vision is to conserve half of the world’s land and water to ensure the survival of a multitude of species, including humans, into the future. His challenge has been heard by a collection of Vermont educators, conservationists, business leaders and public officials who have formed the Vermont Alliance for Half-Earth. Their goal is to raise public awareness around the global crisis to promote both individual action and public policy – ranging from re-wilding a portion of your backyard to promoting more forestland conservation.
Waitsfield resident Curt Lindberg, who is helping to organize the Alliance, says: “With many highly capable conservation organizations and a public dedicated to the natural environment, I’m hopeful Vermont will be in the vanguard of the Half-Earth movement in North America. Our Alliance’s mantra — half-yard, half-school, half-town, half-valley, half-state — highlights the opportunity for everyone in Vermont to answer E.O. Wilson’s clarion call to preserve half the planet for our fellow species.”
The Alliance, in partnership with the University of Vermont’s Field Naturalist Program, recently researched and e-published a collection of stories that showcases what Vermonters are already doing to enhance biodiversity in their yards, farms and forests. Find the stories at https://arcg.is/uaymH.
The Vermont Alliance for Half-Earth is part of a larger, and growing, national effort. Last fall, U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Michael Bennet, together with several co-sponsors, introduced a resolution calling on Congress to move toward the conservation of 30% of the nation’s land and water by 2030, an initiative they call 30x30. The Udall-Bennet resolution calls on the federal agencies to work with local communities, Indian tribes, states and private landowners to conserve natural places and resources under their control, with an emphasis on addressing climate change and preventing species extinction. This is a critical step toward achieving Wilson’s Half Earth vision.
In the short term, it is difficult to envision the most anti-environment administration and U.S. Senate in 120 years to take action on the 30x30 effort, despite the urgent need. There is, however, reason for optimism.
In a bipartisan vote, Congress recently passed the Great American Outdoors Act. In addition to allocating funds to improve infrastructure in our National Parks, this legislation authorizes permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Securing funding for LWCF, the nation’s primary land conservation program, has been an elusive goal since it was created in 1964.
Another, more significant, reason for optimism is the very real possibility that the upcoming national election will restore respect for science and concern for the health of the planet in both the executive and legislative branches of government, which could put us on our way toward conserving 30% of our land and waters by 2030.
Brian Shupe is Vermont Natural Resources Council executive director. Due to the pandemic, many of our regular contributors have opted out of writing. So while the series maintains its name as Weekly Planet, it is more occasional than weekly.
