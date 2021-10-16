For much of the past year, the Vermont Climate Council – formed as a result of the enactment of the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2020 – has been hard at work crafting a plan for Vermont that will achieve the state’s statutory goal of dramatically reducing climate pollution. This work will require immediate, equitable investments in cleaner and more efficient ways to get around and heat our buildings. In the longer-term, it will require policies and investments to shape how we foster and develop climate-friendly communities.
Achieving our climate targets will require a range of strategies. Solutions must center equity, as we work to address how we move around the state, heat our businesses and homes, and generate electricity. While we have made great strides producing more of our electricity with renewable energy, most experts believe that additional electric generation will be needed to replace the burning of fossil fuels for heating and transportation.
The state’s shorter-term goals for 2025 and 2030 will require strategies that will drive down climate pollution and can be implemented relatively quickly — such as significant expansion of weatherization programs, helping Vermonters transition off of oil and gas for home heating, and greater electrification of our transportation system.
As we craft the plan, we cannot allow Vermonters to be left behind as we transition to cleaner sources of energy. We must prioritize and shape solutions to benefit those most impacted by today’s inequities, including but not limited to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and lower-income Vermonters.
Achieving the longer-term targets will require significant changes to how we develop our communities to become less automobile dependent (even with a transition to electric vehicles). We will need to be more energy efficient in both building design and location, and provide better state oversight of large-scale development. It will require a much more deliberate and sustained effort to effectively promote compact, walkable communities. It will also require land use and conservation strategies that maintain large blocks of forests and farmland, with an emphasis on restoring and enhancing soil quality to store carbon and eliminate farm practices that rely on chemicals.
With most planning and land use decisions currently being made at the municipal level with little state oversight – including approximately 90% of Vermont’s housing development – incentives for communities to improve local land use planning are critical. This is especially acute with the current influx of COVID-19 and climate migrants into the state – a trend that will only be exacerbated by the consequences of failing to rein in global warming over the past 40-plus years.
Fortunately, Vermont has made small steps in the right direction. For example, the most recent state budget included $500,000 to help municipalities update zoning bylaws to create walkable neighborhoods, in addition to several million dollars in tax incentives to promote re-development in our downtowns. To achieve our long-range climate goals, however, a much more concerted effort to effectively raise state funding is required.
These positive examples of investments to promote smart growth highlight the important role that state spending plays in shaping our communities. With the influx of federal dollars into Vermont – from the American Rescue Plan Act and possibly additional federal infrastructure funding – it is critical that spending decisions reinforce our climate and land use goals, and don’t undermine them.
Public investment in affordable housing, water and wastewater facilities, transportation improvements, and public buildings can have a significant impact on whether communities continue to see poorly-planned sprawl or smart, climate-friendly development at a scale and in locations that are right for Vermont.
In the coming weeks, a report prepared by the Vermont Natural Resources Council and AARP-VT will be released that looks at recent state spending decisions to determine whether they reinforced Vermont’s historic settlement pattern of compact development surrounded by farms, forests, and natural areas — or undermined that pattern by supporting sprawl. The report’s findings determined that, while several spending programs have done a solid job of supporting smart growth, others leave much room for improvement. Stay tuned.
In addition to investing in infrastructure, Vermont has a promising history of supporting land conservation that can play a key role in achieving our climate goals. Maintaining the state’s forests not only serves to store and sequester carbon, but also makes our communities more resilient to climate change by mitigating flooding from the more frequent and destructive storm events that we are already experiencing. It also helps to maintain habitat connectivity, which is critical to supporting functioning ecosystems and addresses another global crisis we are confronting: large-scale species extinction resulting from habitat fragmentation and other environmental stresses.
There is no magic bullet to fixing our damaged climate, but we need to employ the many practical and effective tools available to meet both our short- and long-term goals. Clean, efficient energy solutions will be essential, as will longer-term investments in compact, climate-resilient communities and enhanced protections for our forestland and waters.
Brian Shupe is the executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. The Weekly Planet is a series of columns designed to raise awareness to environmental, ecological and climate change issues in Vermont.
