Act 250 has a critical, if not a fatal, flaw in allowing a low bar for granting any project a permit. In the preamble to each criterion in the statute, there is language that allows a permit to be issued even if the project has “adverse impacts” to the environment. Although this allowance acknowledges these “adverse impacts” cannot be “undue,” they are, nevertheless, adverse to the environment. As such, this language, without a restoration plan to counter the “adverse impacts,” has created a kind of death by a thousand cuts to our water and air quality, top soil, ecosystems and downtowns, leaving them and us vulnerable to the increased challenges that come with climate change.
The Legislature, the governor’s office and various interest groups have long been laboring to bring Vermont’s fabled land use law, Act 250, into the 21st century. Middlebury Representative Amy Sheldon, Chair of the Act 250 Study Commission and Chair of the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee, deserves high praise for her heroic effort to keep the local permit review process intact in the 94-page bill, H.926, now in the Senate. Its future is far from certain in this election year. But one thing is for sure — while H.926 offers some excellent new protections, we have a long way to go to restore what we have lost over the decades, due, in part, to the “no undue adverse impacts” language repeated through the criteria.
As the decades passed, the impact of permits allowing small adversities have had a cumulative effect that weakens the rich and beautiful durability Vermont has been known for. Years of allowing these impacts has left us with cumulative results: polluted water, depleted soils, too much CO2 in the atmosphere, fragmented forests and sprawling development. Turns out, in hindsight, the “undue adverse” bar has not been a winner for us and has made us more vulnerable to the new brutalities of a changing climate.
With the advent of weather events in central Vermont that meteorologists, like Roger Hill, call unprecedented — delivering stormwater that, in the future, may be measured in feet rather than inches of rain — we will need to have the healthiest of ecosystems and to be hyper-resourceful with our non-renewable resources.
Stormwater management, flood attenuation, agricultural and forestry practices all need to be seriously ramped up. We need to do more than channel stormwater, we must catch it and clean it before it hits the waters of the state. We need to do more than to stop eroding topsoil, we must build our topsoil, and we need to do more than prevent forest fragmentation, we must grow our forests and yes, we need new development to go to the existing town centers, but we also must encourage the adaptive reuse of existing buildings in those towns.
Our defenses have been compromised over the past half-century while the threats have grown exponentially. The threat of climate change today requires us to significantly raise the bar. With H.926, we may still have the opportunity to better prepare Act 250 to meet this 21st-century challenge.
Ask your senators to consider the need to restore what has been lost and protect what we will need for the future.
No matter how we get there, we’ll know we have succeeded when our lawmakers create a bill that provides for, and adequately funds, not only meaningful protection but also critical, innovative restoration of the natural and cultural resources of the Green Mountain State. Our lawmakers need your encouragement to act now, wisely and boldly.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author and environmental consultant, former Vermont Environmental Board chair and former Vermont Natural Resources Council executive. She can be contacted at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com.
