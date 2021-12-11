Becoming a parent this last year has given me a new appreciation for planning ahead. Not only is it helpful from a logistical standpoint to have the baby’s breakfast thought through or outfits lined up, but the notion of planning is a good one-sided conversation I can have with my 10-month-old while he chirps away in his own language. “Today we’re going to harvest the squash,” I tell him, “so that this winter we can eat yummy warm soup.” Or “Right now we’re putting on our jackets so that in a minute we can go play in the snow and stay dry.”
I haven’t talked to my son yet about planning for climate change — it’s a bigger, more complicated form of planning ahead. But it certainly impacts him, so I should talk about it. I think I’d say, “Today our state put out a plan for how we’re going to pollute less so that when you get older, you and everyone else in Vermont will be healthy, happy and safe — even as planet Earth warms.” Sure, it’s an oversimplification, but sometimes it’s helpful to start there. Because, at its core, this is the goal of the Climate Action Plan released by Vermont’s Climate Council last week — to do our part to protect against further climate harm and build a vibrant and just future for all.
There’s a lot to celebrate in the Climate Action Plan but as a Vermonter, a mom, and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) director where we’ve tracked this plan’s development, here are a few things I’m particularly excited about:
A 100% carbon-free or renewable electricity standard: A tremendous step towards slashing polluting emissions, this standard could require all electricity in Vermont comes from either carbon-free or renewable energy sources.
Equity: The council recommends that communities overburdened by climate impacts help create solutions at the government level. We can’t expect policies or programs to be equitable if the way they were crafted was not.
Smarter buildings mean a healthier climate: The council’s plan includes new weatherization goals and suggests strengthening building code standards that can help lower energy use, improve air quality, and help us withstand climate impacts.
Measuring future effects of today’s emissions: The proposed “social cost of carbon” will allow Vermont to calculate how much we’ll have to pay in the future for consequences like health care costs and disaster relief because of the carbon pollution we emit today. Those future costs will be expensive unless we act quickly to cut emissions now. Knowing those costs helps us create wise policies today to ease future burdens on our children and grandchildren.
While there’s a lot I’m happy to see in the plan, there’s a few clarifications and precautions worth noting as we move towards implementation.
Renewable doesn’t mean zero-emission: Some renewable energy sources still emit significant amounts of climate pollution, like hydrogen or “renewable” natural gas. That’s why we need a 100% carbon-free energy standard, not a renewable standard.
Clean heating should actually be clean: A recommended clean heat standard aims to lower climate pollution from the ways we heat and cool our buildings. That standard could be game-changing, given that buildings make up Vermont’s second-largest source of polluting emissions. But the recommendation needs to be specific about how we’ll replace fossil fuels. We should not adopt a policy that would replace one polluting heat source with another. We need low- or zero-carbon heat.
Electrifying and improving transportation go hand in hand: Transportation is the biggest source of climate-warming emissions both nationally and in the state. Electrifying our vehicles with clean electricity sources is critical to reaching the targets in Vermont’s climate law. But we can’t stop at electric cars and trucks. We still need improved transportation options and access so that more people can walk, bike or take public transit.
Communities most impacted were left out of planning: The process used when creating this plan did not adequately include communities overburdened by climate impacts. Inadequate outreach, lack of accessibility (such as translation and interpretation services), short listening sessions, and a confusing process made attempts at inclusion relatively ineffective. Vermonters most impacted by climate change should play a major part in creating climate policy.
The Climate Council will revise the plan through the winter. At CLF, we’ll be engaging with council members to help ensure Vermont reaches its climate goals.
The Climate Action Plan’s release shows us how far we’ve come in acting on the climate emergency. But our work is far from done and we’re ready to continue fighting for a healthy climate for all Vermonters — including the littlest, youngest ones among us.
Elena Mihaly is executive director of the Conservation Law Foundation.
