The new year couldn’t have come soon enough. We’ve been living through incredibly challenging times: a global pandemic, a contentious election and attacks on democracy, wildfires and hurricanes on steroids due to climate change, a long overdue reckoning on racial justice – and the pandemic’s ripple effects have left many Vermonters struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills, and local businesses struggling to stay afloat.
Despite all of these pressing challenges, I am heading into 2021 with cautious optimism. Through the challenges of the past year, we’ve seen how amazingly resilient people are, and how we are able to adapt and quickly learn new ways of operating. This time last year, I’d never worn a face mask, consistently washed my hands several times a day, or figured out how to navigate the world while maintaining 6 feet of distance from everyone.
We’ve been told for years by naysayers that we can’t ask too much of people, too quickly, on climate change. Now, we can throw that accepted wisdom out the window. It’s clear that people can change the world – with impressive speed.
A rapid transformation is just what we need when it comes to the climate crisis. One area in particular where I see exciting opportunities in Vermont is in transportation. We have an unparalleled opportunity to put in place more affordable, healthier and less polluting ways for Vermonters to get around. By doing this as part of the pandemic recovery, we can improve people’s lives, pocketbooks and access to opportunity as we work to do our part on climate change.
Thanks to the work of many people over many years, we have a lot of great ideas ready to go – including many programs where this work is already being done. But we have never invested in these forward-looking programs at levels adequate to truly transform our existing systems. It took decades and trillions of dollars to create the system we have today, so we need to start now with meaningful investments if we want to create something different.
The kinds of programs we can ramp up immediately include providing permanent fare-free public transit. We should learn from and then expand programs like MyRide, the new on-demand, flexible-schedule and flexible-route public transit in Montpelier. We should build off the Mileage Smart program being administered by Capstone Community Action, and help people access more affordable, high efficiency vehicles and electric vehicles (prioritizing low- and moderate-income Vermonters). We should electrify our car and bus fleet. We should increase investments in programs that will create safer spaces for walking and biking, and ensure our roads are “Complete Streets” that are designed for the safety of all users, not only automobiles.
We should be looking closely at how the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) could work for Vermont, by capping pollution and creating a steady revenue stream to invest in these programs. Importantly, Vermont’s participation in TCI could be shaped to meet our unique transportation needs, and ensure equity considerations – particularly for people of color, rural and lower-income Vermonters – are front and center in how investments are prioritized.
Since transportation is Vermont’s top source of climate pollution, we already know we need to transform our transportation system to meet our state’s climate commitments established in the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020.
Excitingly, research shows rural Vermonters have the most to gain from more efficient and lower-cost transportation options. Investing now in modernizing our transportation system can save people money, improve our health and create jobs. Investing in these solutions now will pay dividends over the long term.
With the potential for significant federal stimulus dollars, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine our transportation system by redeploying existing funding streams to these programs, and investing federal dollars in a diverse, interconnected, affordable and convenient transportation system. And we must ensure the most vulnerable Vermonters, from all corners of our state, are prioritized in the strategies we pursue.
If we’ve learned anything from 2020, we know Vermonters can adapt and change more quickly than many of us ever thought possible. So let’s enter this new year with optimism and energy and get to work building a transportation system that works better for Vermonters’ pocketbooks, health and environment.
Brian Shupe is Vermont Natural Resources Council Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.