Recently, close to 500 Vermont students gathered on the State House lawn to call for ambitious climate action and a livable planet for themselves and future generations. They carried signs saying things like “The climate is changing, why aren’t we?” “It’s Our Future,” and “The dinosaurs thought they had time too.” They spoke eloquently about the urgency of acting now to protect their futures.
That same day, lawmakers were inside the State House debating climate policies, some calling for transformative action, but too many others expressing concern about supporting legislation that requires the use of clean energy to heat our homes, clean transportation solutions and building a renewable energy future.
The contrast was stark: the reasonable, visceral call for the right to a healthy future from our children — and hand wringing from the adults.
While we have a growing community of climate champions in elected office, Gov. Scott and too many lawmakers are still acting as if climate change is a typical policy issue that we can choose to act on or not. The governor’s veto of the Clean Heat Standard is the latest example — paired with the Legislature falling just one vote short of overriding the veto.
Gov. Scott, along with too many lawmakers and others, are clearly failing to reckon with the reality that transformative change is not debatable, but required — and that ongoing delay only drives up inevitable costs and consequences. They are behaving irresponsibly and far out of step with the urgency of driving down climate pollution as quickly as possible to avert the worst outcomes of a rapidly warming planet — a reality which young people and future generations will bear the brunt of. And it’s out of step with the state’s mandatory emissions reduction requirements established in the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020, and with the state’s recently-adopted Climate Action Plan.
Once again, Vermont students brought a clear moral urgency to their call for a livable planet at last week’s event. Some, like student and rally speaker Gabe Groveman, of Marshfield, have been asking for policy makers to take this challenge seriously for almost their whole lives. Young Vermonters and, frankly, all Vermonters, deserve bolder leadership than we’ve seen from Gov. Scott in particular, who uses vetoes as a cudgel to stop the types of transformative climate solutions we need.
The Clean Heat Standard was the single most impactful climate policy under consideration this year by the Legislature. This policy — a centerpiece of the state’s Climate Action Plan — would have required fossil fuel heating providers to meet increasing requirements to help Vermonters access cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels to heat their homes, like heat pumps or modern wood heat. While the policy advanced through the legislative process with strong votes, the governor chose to veto the bill on shaky grounds — particularly once lawmakers had required a future vote of the legislature to implement the program.
By vetoing the Clean Heat Standard, and a minority of lawmakers standing with him, Vermont has kicked the can down the road on climate action at a moment when the world’s leading climate scientists have made it abundantly clear that it’s “now or never.”
Now that the Clean Heat Standard is off the table this year, the legislature’s most impactful climate action will be funneling federal dollars to programs to help Vermonters access weatherization services, buy an electric or high-efficiency vehicle, access zero-fare public transit, buy a heat pump, and more. These investments — paired with workforce development — will help hasten the necessary transition to clean energy solutions.
These investments are an important step forward. At the same time, they largely rely on one-time federal funds, so if we’re taking the call from our children seriously, we must also put in place policy solutions that support long-term change and ensure certain, significant progress. We are still lacking substantial policies to tackle our heating sector, transportation system, and expand renewable energy. Our Climate Action Plan currently doesn’t add up, and it’s clear we need to do more.
The frustrating truth is that as long as Gov. Scott remains in office, whether or not ambitious change is achievable hinges significantly on whether he finally heeds the call to act boldly — or if Vermonters elect enough legislators who understand and act on the urgent need for strong climate action as our children are rightly demanding.
When my own children ask about climate change and the scary stories they read about a world of increasing fires, floods, droughts, collapsing ecosystems, and massive displacement of people, it’s hard to give them a reassuring answer about what the adults are doing to stop it. Gov. Scott has referred to himself as the “adult in the room.” Well, our kids are asking what the adults are doing to protect their future. His veto was an abdication of his responsibility to our children. If he is unwilling to lead on this issue, I hope he gets out of the way and lets lawmakers pass the transformative bills we need to build a clean energy future for future generations — our children.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
