Six years ago this month, residents in Bennington discovered the water they had been drinking, cooking with and serving their children, was contaminated with toxic PFAS chemicals. A local factory had released these harmful chemicals into the air for decades, and they had spread into the water and soil of the surrounding communities, poisoning their wells.
It’s been many years since community members were notified that their water was contaminated, but the people of Bennington are just now on the verge of reaching a settlement with the corporate polluter to help compensate them for the harm they’ve endured.
Big corporations typically have large legal teams that can tie up lawsuits in court for many years, and make it incredibly difficult for victims of toxic contamination to be compensated for the costs they’ve had to bear.
To make matters worse, our laws are heavily tilted in favor of corporate interests. Vermont lawmakers have been trying for several years to take steps to start tipping the balance back and make it a little easier for victims of toxic pollution to get the help they need.
Unfortunately, corporate lobbyists have succeeded in stalling progress on these bills, and have twice convinced Gov. Phil Scott to veto bills that would allow victims of toxic exposure to recoup expenses for medical monitoring they need because of increased risk of diseases.
Legislators are once again working on a bill to hold polluters accountable. The bill recognizes that Vermonters harmed by the release of toxic chemicals, through no fault of their own, should not have to pay for medical screening. The bill puts responsibility for those increased medical costs on the corporation who caused the toxic exposure and an increased risk of disease, rather than on the innocent victims of pollution.
Residents of Bennington who were impacted by toxic pollution recently testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. One witness described how his family had high levels of PFAS chemicals in their bodies, and now need expensive medical testing to try to detect associated diseases. He described the stress of being at increased risk of disease, while also bearing the unfair burden of high medical bills. And unlike many Vermonters, he’s fortunate enough to have health insurance and the ability to pay out-of-pocket for increased medical costs.
Another witness described the high levels of PFAS in her and her husband’s bodies, and the heartbreaking reality that her husband never had the chance to get medical monitoring before he passed away of a rare cancer this past summer.
The impacts of toxic pollution are real, and somebody always pays the price. Right now, Vermonters — rather than polluters — are far too often left holding the bag. We must hold corporations responsible for the harm they cause.
This bill provides another important tool to hold corporations accountable by allowing the state to sue chemical manufacturers for the harm their products are causing our environment. Extensive research has shown that companies like DuPont knew about the harmful impacts of PFAS chemicals, but hid evidence and deceived regulators and customers for decades. They reaped billions in profits year after year, while poisoning our environment. Now, chemical companies like these should be responsible for cleaning up the mess they made.
Encouragingly, there appears to be growing support for the toxic polluter accountability bill in the Legislature. Recently, the bill passed unanimously in the Vermont Senate. The bill heads now to the House. This increasing support is due in part to a December 2020 preliminary federal court ruling in Vermont related to medical monitoring, which is reflected in the latest version of the bill, and addresses some of the concerns about potential impacts on corporations that Gov. Scott cited when he vetoed it in the past.
While we work to hold polluters accountable, we must also take steps to turn off the tap of bringing these harmful chemicals into Vermont in the first place. Last year, Vermont passed a nation-leading bill to restrict PFAS and other dangerous chemicals from food packaging, firefighting foam, ski wax, carpets and rugs. This year, lawmakers have introduced a bill to restrict PFAS and other chemicals from cosmetics — products we pour, rub and sprinkle on our bodies every day. Vermont should also enact this legislation to reduce our exposure to harmful chemicals, and to cut down the amount of toxic chemicals we’re importing into our state.
I hope lawmakers will swiftly pass this legislation to help Vermonters impacted by toxic contamination, hold polluters accountable, and restrict PFAS and other harmful chemicals from cosmetics. Importantly, I hope Scott will finally sign this legislation into law. No more vetoes or delays. Let’s not make Vermonters wait any longer for these fair and reasonable steps to protect their health and our environment.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
