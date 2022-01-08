As we usher 2021 out the door, there is much to frighten us, making hope hard to come by. In the arena of climate change, progress is achingly slow. Coal-producing countries still produce coal, while people the world over buy and drive ever more cars. But peering through the smoke of massive wildfires raging across Siberia, Brazil and western North America, there are glimmers of hope.
1) Remember the hole in the ozone layer? It’s still there, but smaller — and shrinking! The 1987 Montreal Protocol regulating nearly 100 ozone-depleting chemicals is the reason you need to pay someone to capture the refrigerant from that old freezer you are finally getting rid of, but it is also the reason your chances of getting skin cancer are far lower than they would have been without that agreement.
In fact, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) estimates over 99% of potential health risks relating to the ozone hole have been prevented by this concentrated global action. The parts of the hole over North America are expected to heal completely by the 2030s, the polar region holes by the 2060s.
2) Coral reefs are bleaching and dying off at a calamitous rate, driven by warming ocean temperatures. About one-quarter of marine life lives within coral reef systems, so this tragedy is far more serious than the aesthetics of lousy scuba diving.
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has suffered three mass “coral bleaching events” since 2016, affecting almost two-thirds of the massive 1,400-mile-long ecosystem. The hopeful news is scientists have had some encouraging results by applying in-vitro fertilization techniques to coral. They harvest millions of tiny coral eggs and sperm (really!) during the annual spawning from healthy coral, grow them in a protected nursery, and reseed them to bleached or storm-damaged areas where they can grow.
3) Many scientists and writers call this era the Sixth Mass Extinction, as an alarming number of species die out forever. They warn that we must act now if we are to prevent this impending mass extinction. Twenty-three species were declared extinct in the U.S. alone this year (though to be fair, many of them had not been seen for decades).
However, two of the world’s iconic species are exceptions to this trend. China’s giant panda has been moved off the endangered list, with 1,800 of them now living in the wild in protected areas. Closer to home, Vermont’s population of bald eagles has rebounded dramatically. As recently as 2008, there were no eagles residing here. Twenty-nine birds were reintroduced and in 2021, there were at least 40 nesting pairs sighted — enough to take these beautiful creatures off the endangered list.
4) This year, Ecuador announced a major expansion of the marine reserve around the Galapagos Islands, famous for biodiversity and the inspiration for Darwin’s theory of evolution. The critical biological protection area will increase by over 37,000 square miles of ocean!
But the even better news is this reserve is just one link in the new Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR). Ecuador is joined by Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica in linking their offshore marine reserves to create 200,000 square miles of protected habitat in one of the world’s richest pockets of biodiversity. Migrating whales, sea turtles, sharks and other species will be spared from the ravages of commercial fishing fleets.
5) Cutting global carbon emissions requires two parallel approaches. One route seeks to reduce energy consumption through conservation and increased efficiency. Mandated savings through better mileage standards, LED lighting and more efficient heating and cooling can have a serious impact on emissions. But given human nature and the insatiable global hunger for the gadgets of contemporary civilization, I can’t really imagine total energy use decreasing significantly, though I hope I’m wrong.
So my greater hope lies in the second route of replacing fossil fuels, especially coal and heavy tar sands oil, with cleaner and more sustainable renewable sources. In 2021, wind, solar and other renewable sources added 290 gigawatts of new generating capacity worldwide. For perspective, that is enough to power about 200 million U.S. households.
China and India lead the pack in adopting renewables, including biofuels, with India showing the highest rate of increase and China the greatest volume of new generating capacity. The International Energy Agency predicts the high rate of adoption will continue and even increase, despite supply chain slowdowns and rising costs. Together, China, India, Europe and the U.S. account for 80% of global renewable energy growth.
These environmental bright spots are not enough to halt our worsening climate crisis. But they highlight a few of the many small victories being won through the hard work, perseverance and vision of dedicated citizens across the globe. Together, they kindle hope, and hope is essential to believe in a future beyond a new year.
Robin Chesnut-Tangerman lives in Middletown Springs. He is a regular contributor to the Weekly Planet series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.