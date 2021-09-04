The end of August marked 10 years since Tropical Storm Irene brought devastating winds and flooding to Vermont. In the decade since, we’ve continued to learn about the impacts of the climate crisis on hurricanes, heat and flooding.
Irene brought close to a foot of rain to the Green Mountain State, flooding rivers and streams and washing out homes and bridges in dozens of communities. The storm caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and at least seven deaths. The cleanup took months, and it dispelled the notion that strong Atlantic storms don’t strike inland areas like Vermont.
The dire warnings in the recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes clear in the most definitive statements to date that human-induced climate change is affecting the frequency and severity of extreme storms. It’s only going to get worse unless we take significant action to eliminate polluting emissions and prepare our communities for climate impacts.
Although we still have quite a way to go to ensure Vermont is prepared for extreme weather, it’s important to recognize the significant progress we’ve made in the years since Irene.
Most importantly, we’ve passed the Global Warming Solutions Act, which ensures the state will slash emissions and begin making our communities more resilient to flooding and heat. It’s worth noting that the new law has dual goals — decrease polluting greenhouse gas emissions and increase the state’s resilience to climate impacts. These two goals are important because even if we stopped all emissions today, some of the worst impacts of climate change are unfortunately already locked in.
Focusing on either emissions reductions or adaptation and resilience to impacts won’t go far enough. We need to say yes to both.
The urgency of tackling these dual goals cannot be overstated. Consider this summer: record-breaking heat in Vermont and elsewhere, wildfires across the continent affecting our air quality, drought in the Southwest with the potential to impact our food supply, and severe flooding in southern Vermont. These growing threats make it clear that climate impacts are here, and our response must be bold.
The new climate law sets measurable goals and targets around emissions reductions to jumpstart this bold action and ensure we stay on track. But the law lacks similarly ambitious metrics to measure our progress on the resilience and adaptation goals. The Vermont Climate Council, which is responsible for drafting a Climate Action Plan, is poised to establish these resilience and adaptation targets.
As the council turns toward this important task, it must factor in the incomparable value of our natural and working lands — farms, forests and wetlands. These landscapes serve as buffers against the harsh weather patterns brought by climate change. Meeting the climate emergency with an appropriate response means getting smarter about what we do with the working lands we collectively steward. An important first step involves agreeing on a shared management framework and a set of specific, time-bound metrics to measure our progress towards that end.
In the decade since Irene, Vermonters have shown a tremendous capacity to rise to the challenge of becoming more resilient, just as we have in responding to the challenges of COVID. We cannot afford to lose pace. Adopting clear metrics for resilience and adaptation to accompany the Global Warming Solution Act’s emissions reductions targets would help ensure we are doing everything possible to slash our greenhouse gas pollution and create a climate-resilient Vermont.
Elena Mihaly is a senior attorney and interim director of CLF Vermont.
