A couple of weeks ago, a colleague sent me a television clip from an episode of CBS’s “Sunday Morning” about climate migration. The story opened with a couple who lost their Paradise, California, home in the massive Camp Fire in 2018, and who acknowledged that the dangers posed by climate change made them determined to leave the Golden State.
The story then transitioned to interviews with several writers and academics who described the impacts of climate change – drought, wildfires, sea level rise, extreme storm events – and how they are shaping a growing number of Americans’ decisions about where to work and live.
Vermont discovered early in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that our state is considered a safe haven by many in a troubled world where security and resilience are increasingly valuable commodities. That was certainly the case for the California couple who, as the television story ended, had happily resettled near Burlington and were singing Vermont’s praises as their sanctuary from the worst impacts of climate change.
Their decision was not random. It was completely rational, as indicated by a growing body of research forecasting how the impacts of climate change will affect the nation’s states and counties in the coming years. For example, this past September, The New York Times reported on research from the National Academy of Sciences that modeled the “human climate niche” – meaning the regions where temperature and precipitation are most conducive to human habitation, and how that niche is steadily moving northward.
Both that research and a report published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2018 (which was immediately buried by the Trump administration in their assault on science) ranked the nation’s counties on the severity of climate impacts and as the most to least resilient for adapting to climate change, respectively. Both studies placed Vermont at or near the top of the list for both resilience and suitability for accommodating human life in a changing world.
Complicating – or exacerbating – the likelihood Vermont will be an increasingly attractive destination for climate migration are changes to the workplace that have been accelerated by COVID-19. Some form of remote working is here to stay, which will untether a growing number of workers from physical offices, allowing them much greater latitude in where they work. Fortune magazine surveyed over 100 corporate CEOs and found 20% of them indicated they would need much less office space due to remote working, while 56% indicated they would need a little less.
As climate migration accelerates into Vermont in the coming years, it will pose many challenges. Perhaps most significantly, where new arrivals choose to live can exacerbate climate change by further fragmenting our forests, converting farm land to house-lots, and driving up land values given that more affluent – and more mobile – families are comprising the first wave of people relocating to Vermont.
What can the state do about this? For starters, Gov. Scott identified several key strategies in his recent budget address. He proposed several opportunities to invest in smart growth, including increasing tax credits to encourage redevelopment in our downtowns and villages. He also proposed increased investments in brownfield redevelopment, which involves cleaning up contaminated properties for new development.
It’s also important to invest in our working lands to maintain the economic viability of our forests and help farmers diversify and, hopefully, transition to more environmentally sustainable practices. The governor proposed supporting this by increasing funding for the Working Lands Enterprise Fund, and by fully funding the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, providing new opportunities to conserve forest land.
The support for VHCB also provides an opportunity to address another challenge of climate migration: ensuring access to climate security is not just available to the wealthy. Historically, efforts to manage land use and development – and our housing finance policies – have often been discriminatory against people of color.
Both current and future residents of Vermont will understandably want to protect the features that make the state so inviting – our natural resources and the character of our communities – and we will need to do that. But, that can’t come at the expense of promoting and accepting diversity and real opportunities for people of all colors and economic standing to find their safe haven in communities, in jobs and in governance.
The proposed bump in funding for VHCB will continue that program’s successful history of creating affordable housing opportunities, predominately in compact, walkable locations.
And beyond investments in housing and conservation, there is a proposal to increase staff support for the state’s Racial Equity Advisory Panel. Building a more just and equitable society as we adjust to the new realities of a warming world require a focus on institutionalized racism in order for Vermont to be more welcoming of everyone.
An important caveat in celebrating the increased support for these important programs, all of which are well-established with a history of success, is they are all one-time investments. As the state emerges from the pandemic and associated economic challenges, it will be imperative that the short-term commitment to preparing for climate migration becomes a long-term plan for dealing with the environmental and equity challenges – and opportunities – that come with a changing population and a warming world.
Brian Shupe is Vermont Natural Resources Council Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.