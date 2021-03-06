The scientific case against the proliferation of toxic chemicals keeps piling up. This week, a book by one of the world’s leading epidemiologists, Shanna Swan, was released called “Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race.” She documents the significant decline in sperm counts, increased birth defects, increased infertility, early-onset puberty and other impacts toxic chemicals are wreaking on humanity.
We’ve seen national attention finally being paid to environmental justice, scrutinizing the fact that petrochemical factories, incinerators and other toxic chemical hot spots are disproportionately located in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. Policies and investments must be made to address this legacy of toxic pollution and environmental racism.
In Vermont, we’ve taken initial steps to address toxic chemicals, spurred on by the alarming discovery of toxic PFAS contamination in the drinking water of some Bennington area residents back in 2016. As we tried to figure out what was happening, we learned these PFAS chemicals harm human health by causing certain cancers, damage the immune system, cause kidney and liver diseases, and other problems. We’ve recently learned that exposure to these chemicals may also reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and could make people more susceptible to negative outcomes from COVID-19.
Just this past week, we saw reports of PFAS contamination in Canadian drinking water from Lake Memphremagog that may be linked to Vermont’s only operating landfill. Studies have documented PFAS contamination in the landfill’s leachate. Of course, the landfills don’t manufacture these chemicals. They are produced elsewhere and we import products into our homes, schools and workplaces, and eventually dispose of them into our landfill where the chemicals leach out.
The Vermont Legislature has long recognized the problems caused by toxic chemicals and have enacted a series of bills to restrict harmful flame retardants, mercury, lead, BPA and phthalates. They created a nation-leading program to require the reporting of toxic chemicals being used in children’s products. Now they have the chance to continue this legacy of protecting Vermonters by taking action on several issues pending before them this year.
This week, leaders gathered in Bennington outside the former Saint-Gobain plant that caused PFAS contamination in the community, and called for a bill to allow victims of toxic contamination to seek medical monitoring costs to be paid for by a toxic polluter. Similar legislation passed two previous times, but both bills were vetoed by Governor Scott. The new bill has been altered to address concerns raised by the governor while still helping Vermonters who are victims of toxic pollution. We hope this year this important bill will finally be signed into law.
Additionally, Vermont can restrict the use of harmful PFAS chemicals from food packaging, firefighting foam, carpets and rugs. These are some of the leading uses of PFAS chemicals, and there are safer alternatives readily available. Other states are already leapfrogging ahead of us in restricting the use of PFAS in these products, and many retailers have committed to phasing out the use of PFAS and other toxic chemicals. A bill pending before the Senate would address these issues, and would be a great step forward in cutting down on the amount of PFAS chemicals being imported into our state.
Finally, Act 21 of 2019 required our state Agency of Natural Resources to regulate the entire class of PFAS chemicals in our drinking and surface water, unless ANR can prove it’s not feasible. Right now, we regulate five PFAS chemicals in drinking water, but there are an estimated 9,000-plus PFAS chemicals in circulation. PFAS chemicals are not yet addressed in Vermont’s surface water regulations. The agency is in a rulemaking process to implement Act 21, and they can, and must, take the scientifically-justified approach of regulating all PFAS chemicals to ensure every Vermonters’ drinking water is healthy and safe.
We must call on our leaders to act now to take important steps to better protect Vermonters’ health by banning toxic PFAS chemicals from products, allowing victims of contamination to seek coverage for medical monitoring costs, and regulating PFAS chemicals in our drinking water. Collectively, these actions will help us build a healthier, more equitable and toxic-free future.
Lauren Hierl is Vermont Conservation Voters’ executive director.
