Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training has become a lucrative industry. A Harvard Business Review states that “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” in the title has more than quadrupled since 2010.

The intent of DEI programs can be debated. But regardless of intent, it’s clear the DEI agenda being pushed onto American employees is simply not working. A growing number of studies — in prominent publications like Psychology Today, Harvard Business Review and The Economist — are questioning whether DEI training has a positive effect. Employees of companies that deploy DEI programs convey similar attitudes, with 62 percent saying they’re “not working as intended.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.