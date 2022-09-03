When it comes to getting where we all need to go — which often needs to be by car or truck in rural Vermont — the options for cleaner, more affordable vehicles are good. They are also about to get better with the advancement of two new, innovative programs.

Here’s how: Vermont first adopted a set of rules requiring auto manufacturers to provide Vermonters with more efficient cars than federal standards required in the early 2000s. Since then, this program, known as Advanced Clean Cars, has been a critical tool for manufacturer innovation, improved access to cleaner vehicles and emissions reduction. To meet climate commitments and the growing public demand for cleaner vehicles, two new programs are now available to deliver new requirements for zero-emission car sales — the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) rule and an Advanced Clean Trucks rule (ACT) — and Vermont is poised to join both by December of this year.

