When I was a young man attending Harwood Union in the late-’90s, I/we (the boys who hunted) would leave our guns in our vehicles, parked on school grounds, while school was in session, in preparation for hunting after school hours. In fact, my car at the time was an old beat-up Saab, and I would leave my rifle there, in-between the seats, bullets in the ashtray, key in the ignition, doors unlocked, for all the world to see, for all the world to take. Of course, it never happened, school shootings were not a thing then. Columbine happened the following year.
I am personally not against reasonable gun-control laws. I am personally not against having a school resource officer (SRO) at school — I actually sleep better at night knowing there is a good man working as an SRO at my children’s school. I am personally not against having armed, trained teachers in schools. I am personally not against anything that will have a marked improvement at protecting our kids.
However, I see the solution to this probably different than many people. Guns do damage, everyone knows this, I’ve seen it firsthand countless times. But it’s not the guns at fault here — mine never got up out of that old Saab and went on a rampage. Guns are tools, and a means to an end. I’m not even sure it’s the fault of our policies and laws. What I do know is, this a uniquely American problem being perpetrated, almost entirely, by our young men, and you know who’s responsible? We all are — they are the symptom, we are the disease.
As a country, as a society, as a culture, we have absolutely failed our young men and the statistics prove it. They are failing in almost all categories at alarming rates. Suicide, failure to start, unemployment, first-time home ownership, incarceration, school dropout rates, not raising their own, and it’s the fault of every single American adult. We have for too long been too focused on other issues and other things that we have failed to see, or failed to care, what’s happening to the young men in this country.
People champion rhetoric that tears young men down calling them anything from toxic and dangerous to privileged and everything in between. They hear this everywhere, all the time, it’s in academia, the media, our politicians, it’s all around them, and I believe it has taken its toll. Look what happened to the young men who returned from war with Vietnam — they were cursed, spit on, called everything vile you can imagine — and look how it ended for that population.
This needs to stop, and it needs to stop now. Young boys are growing up without fathers and without strong male role models in the home, and it’s getting harder and harder for them to find a substitute for this model elsewhere. They need guidance, and there simply isn’t any meanwhile they are being framed as abominable.
If there are say, 50 million young men in this country, and it is one in a million who will do the horrific acts that we saw recently in Texas, well, then, I hate to tell you, but that makes 49 more times we will see this happen again in a world where one should be one too many.
This has to stop. We need to ask ourselves why this is happening now, what has changed, and look at who is doing it and how we have failed them and left them so mentally ill and so hopeless that they are capable of committing such atrocities. Until we cure the disease, there will always be the symptoms.
Fund young boys’ programs, volunteer to coach boys, help to tutor or mentor young men, employ young men, start a young men’s support group, give them guidance, give them hope, give them a chance. If we don’t come together and collectively find a solution to support our young men, than we all better plan to see this over and over and over again, sending our prayers out again and again and again.
In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need an SRO, armed teachers or new gun laws. However, sadly, this isn’t a perfect world, and until it becomes one, we’d better start taking better care of our own and work on building them up instead of tearing them down. Our young men need us — badly.
Brandon Vest lives in Barre City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.