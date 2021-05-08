Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
Our entire society is in the midst of a social and economic transformation caused by demographic shifts and rapidly advancing technology. Northern Vermont University, like many other higher education institutions, is responding to this transformation by innovating to ensure students have the experiences, skills and knowledge to succeed in the workplace and to make college accessible to those mid-career workers who need to reskill as technology and shifting market demands render their skills less relevant. NVU’s Learning and Working Community Initiative encapsulates these goals.
With this initiative in place, NVU will be a vibrant learning and working community for lifelong learners. Students will gain professional skills and a liberal arts foundation through impactful, hands-on experiential and academic learning. The NVU curriculum, in collaboration with partners from diverse industry sectors, will connect students, faculty and career professionals in hubs of work, action, service and learning, on campus, at the work site and across the region.
This spring, summer and fall, NVU is developing several pilot internships with various regional partners. Partnerships are being formed and discussed with a variety of local businesses and entities, including Catamount Arts, the Northwoods Stewardship Center and various entities in the health care, music and business industries. Private industry recognizes the value of this experiential, hands-on learning and is stepping in to help. Beyond making internship partnerships, donors have made generous gifts — including one that is the largest in Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) history — to the Learning and Working Initiative that will allow NVU to pay students for these internships to help offset the cost of receiving a higher education degree.
The location of some partners on campus will generate energy with the campuses and use campus resources in new and exciting ways. We envision students walking down the hall or to the next building to engage in a mutually beneficial work experience with a partnering business; bringing partnering businesses into the classroom, physically or virtually, to collaborate on research projects; and delivering professional development for mid-career professionals on behalf of partnering businesses. This initiative will build upon the work of current undergraduate programs and NVU’s Center for Professional Studies and other workforce programs, providing a range of stackable credentials, certificates and degrees, and an array of delivery models that will allow the flexibility adult learners who are mid-career may need.
Today, NVU’s economic impact in northern Vermont is estimated at over $100 million annually and the university already creates a pipeline of skilled workers for Vermont’s employers. A thriving NVU Learning and Working Community will further strengthen and revitalize the region’s economy and workforce.
The themes and goals of the Learning and Working Community Initiative — innovation, career readiness, community building, college accessibility — will be embedded throughout the upcoming transformation of the entire VSCS. NVU and the VSCS are together transforming to meet the needs of students in the modern workforce. NVU and the VSCS will look different in the future — they must in order to meet the changing needs of students — but through innovating and transforming, both institutions will be stronger, more accessible and more valuable than ever before.
Nolan Atkins is provost of Northern Vermont University.
