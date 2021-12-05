Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
Last month, out of more than 550 colleges and universities, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s 2021 Sustainable Campus Index named Sterling College No. 1 in food and dining, No. 2 in sustainability-focused curriculum, and No. 4 overall among baccalaureate programs. Sterling was the only Vermont institution named in the top ten.
The message here goes far beyond accolades for Sterling College. While we certainly appreciate the recognition, the truth is that this should not be a competition nor should we be the lone star here in the Green Mountain State where the natural environment is our defining characteristic. Each of us, as global citizens and members of a society and an ecosystem, have a personal responsibility to the betterment of the whole and to contribute more than we take, or at least find an equilibrium.
Higher education is not exempt from this responsibility. Most colleges and universities signal their commitment to green practices by employing a dedicated sustainability coordinator or an office of sustainability that oversees stewarding change, assessing performance, and reporting progress. You will not find such a department at Sterling because we firmly believe that the responsibility belongs to everyone. As a community, we deliberately choose to live our mission of “ecological thinking and action,” which can sometimes be cumbersome and inconsistent but it is authentic and instills a deep sense of personal responsibility in our graduates. As a Sterling alumna, I can only describe it as a penetrating ethos that percolates and gets richer and more dynamic over time and with experience.
This new articulation of “ecological thinking and action” was adopted by Sterling in 2019 to address the magnitude of ecological crises at hand. Simply caring for and protecting nature is no longer an adequate approach. The challenges we face require systemic change and are the very reason the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education measures sustainability through institutionalized approaches such as purchasing, investment policies, and closed loop food systems. These important levers are not as visible as adding compost receptacles in dining halls or as glamorous as installing solar panels. While recycling will continue to have its place, what we really need to do is foster an educational environment that forces us to rethink how we produce and consume on a much more impactful scale — to consider the whole versus an isolated improvement.
The most overlooked opportunity that all higher ed institutions have at their fingertips is curriculum. Taking an institutional approach to sustainability curriculum is a modest change to our overall educational system that can have a powerful effect. If climate science was a prerequisite at all colleges and universities in the same way that writing and basic math are, can you imagine the kind of 21st century problem solvers that could come out of higher education as a whole, instead of having sustainability relegated as a specialty?
As educators, we have the power and responsibility to increase our collective understanding of the science and systems at play in our natural world, no matter the course of study. A familiarity with basic ecology principles is essential for our future teachers, carpenters, business owners, policy makers, as well as anyone who participates in consumerism to make meaningful change across any industry. Perhaps where this idea can have the most impact is at the institutions that graduate hundreds and thousands of economics and business majors every year.
Until our economy accounts for the true cost of an industrialized culture — for example, how goods are produced and consumed and systemic oppression — the scale of change that is required to make a meaningful impact cannot be realized. In an economy that is largely driven by financial investment and demand for return, our colleges and universities also bear a responsibility to account for the impact of their investments. When Sterling chose to divest from fossil fuels more than 10 years ago, we were only the 3rd college in the United States to do so and the first in Vermont. By now, divestment should be old news across all institutions, but only recently have the nation’s wealthiest colleges and universities chosen to exercise this responsibility.
Divestment, however, is only the first step. This year Sterling trustees upped their commitment to ecological thinking and action by adopting an ESG investing policy. This approach considers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria of various investment opportunities to ensure that the management of our endowment is aligned with our mission and values.
ESG investing is ecological thinking and action, a means to strategically invest in systems much larger than our own campus community. It is an effort to improve the common good — the very theory behind the advent of modern-day philanthropy that arose out of the wealth disparity created during the Industrial Age. In practice, this means that Sterling will not make money off factory farming or privatized prisons, among other systems of harm. Instead we are choosing to invest in corporations and organizations with proportional representation of women and minorities in leadership positions, extensive use of renewable energy, and who offer products or services that benefit water and soil quality.
Ask any Sterling student or alum and they can tell you where we are excelling; they can also tell you where we are falling short. As with any business or family with limited resources, hard decisions are made every day. We use more heating oil than we would like because of the historic buildings that we call home. Our campus fleet is gasoline dependent. While not perfect, Sterling leans into its aspirations every day, considering both thought and deed so that we can live meaningful and rewarding lives that are closely connected to the natural world. When integrated into the daily operations of a college or university, sustainability has an even greater impact on higher education: it fertilizes the student experience, bringing richness and complexity to opportunities for learning, work and community — a powerful trifecta.
Christina Goodwin is the vice president for advancement at Sterling College in Craftsbury Common.
