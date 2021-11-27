Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
When students step into the Advanced Manufacturing Center at Vermont Technical College, they may be engaged in new and innovative activities in partnership with area businesses, but they are also involved in something much bigger than themselves: They are building the future of the Vermont and U.S. economy. The future is literally in their hands.
Today, we face a crisis in manufacturing and skilled trades. According to industry experts, for every four trade positions from which workers retire, the industry is only producing one replacement. Worse yet, it’s predicted that within the next decade, two million out of the 3.5 million manufacturing jobs available will go unfilled as consequence of a lack of available talent. Concurrent to these trends, a growing and urgent need by employers for a technologically skilled and knowledgeable workforce makes an education beyond high school not a nice-to-have, but a necessity.
Enter Vermont Technical College’s engineering technology programs. We have constructed them as a pathway to meaningful careers in engineering and manufacturing.
For example, let’s look at our new Advanced Manufacturing Center and the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative (VT-MC). Together, we are changing the perception of manufacturing careers and building the pipeline for the workforce while also supporting Vermont businesses. It’s a win-win-win if you will.
The VT-MC is a public-private partnership, founded to help accelerate business adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and to develop a highly capable workforce within Vermont, the New England region, and the U.S. VT-MC is actively building the infrastructure and partnerships needed to support business evaluation of advanced manufacturing technology and to help learners become skilled through training and hands-on experience.
The VT-MC was officially launched and seed-funded on March 11, 2020, through a Department of Defense contract within a program called the National Imperative for Industrial Skills. This program intends to accelerate the adoption of Advanced Manufacturing by U.S. businesses and significantly grow the capable workforce. Through strong support from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, VTC was awarded a program contract to create the first advanced manufacturing education, research and development facility in Vermont by building collaboration between higher education and regional industry.
In doing so, our goal is to help businesses thrive by making advanced manufacturing technology accessible and by developing the highly capable workforce to support it.
Manufacturing looks very different today than it did in the past century. This is not your grandfather’s manufacturing. Think Xbox or Tesla. It has a strong focus on safety, innovation and problem-solving. There is modernization around data, technology and logistics. It’s clean, lean and green, and involves incredible and fast-moving technology. We draw upon the best of the past so our students have a high-level understanding of core concepts and processes, but then give them the opportunity to jump into the contemporary manufacturing world.
Careers in manufacturing have also changed. Today’s students can enter careers in promising fields with solid earning potential. The projected median income from an associate in applied science degree in architectural engineering technology is $80,170; for a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, it is $99,070; for a bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology, it’s $87,370; and for an associate of science degree in mechanical engineering technology, it is $87,370.
We are seeing a broader swathe of students entering this talent pipeline with women, people of color and others joining in.
According to the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute, only three in 10 parents would consider encouraging their child toward a manufacturing career. We see a sea change afoot as manufacturing undergoes a renaissance with business owners and developers looking to produce goods in the United States and employ skilled American talent.
It’s also pretty darn cool. Hear me out: The leading-edge technology at VTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Center meets today’s digitally native students where they are, and allows them to experience a full product lifecycle, from ideation to production. Students (and businesses) can access design digitalization, metal and polymer additive 3D printing, advanced machining, EDM processes, heat treatment, post-processing, metrology, and metallurgy. Students get hands-on, experiential learning by providing services to industry, training, and internships. It’s exciting and there is a buzz in the Center as students try their hand at these innovative technologies and processes.
Changing the perception of manufacturing careers starts earlier than college though. That’s why we intend for our center to be an educational hub for learners of all types, including early educational awareness (K-6), strong STEM engagement (7-12), technical and vocational schools, colleges and universities, and continuing workforce training and upskilling.
Our students are ready to build the future — let’s give them a path full of fruitful and meaningful learning opportunities to not only guide them, but also enrich their lives on the journey that lies before them, and us.
Patricia Moulton is president of Vermont Technical College.
