Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
How do you go about educating undergraduates in 2021? Given the pace of societal and technological change and the growing complexity of the challenges we face, not the way we did in 1970 or even 2010.
At UVM, we’re thinking deeply about how to prepare students to thrive in the evolving new world they’re entering — in fact, that is the central tenet of our strategic plan: Amplifying Our Impact. I’d like to share just a few of the changes we’re implementing that will enable UVM graduates to thrive in the mid-21st century world taking shape all around us.
— 360-degree courses. Multifaceted challenges, like addressing climate change, fighting pandemics or creating public policy that serves all of society, will require creative thinkers who can marshal a wide variety of perspectives. New developments in UVM’s curriculum are designed to produce just this kind of 360-degree perspective in our graduates.
For several years, faculty from different academic areas have come together to create and co-teach compelling multi-disciplinary courses that command the interest of students while inspiring them to think in new ways. Recently, this process has achieved new levels of success. Drugs, Demons and Dancing explores mind and body connections through the lens of neuroscience, religion and dance. The course, created and co-taught by faculty in those disciplines, attracted more than 100 students in 2019 when it was first offered and again, last semester. Students routinely call it the best class they’ve taken, and faculty describe it as a peak-teaching experience.
Faculty from geoscience, physics, philosophy and literature created and are co-teaching Extraterrestrial Life (a topic that has gained new currency in scientific circles, as a recent story in The New Yorker documents). This course, too, is wildly popular, attracting enrollments of more than 200 students each semester.
Student demand for interdisciplinary courses like these is evidence that our ongoing work on another curricular innovation is on track. In addition to in-depth learning within majors, we’d like students to be able to knit together their own customized, but rigorous, academic programs from a range of challenging multi-disciplinary courses.
Thanks to these innovations, UVM graduates will be prized for their creative, flexible and informed approach to tackling any challenge at hand.
The multi-perspective courses, along with the strong liberal arts core UVM is known for, recently strengthened through expanded general education requirements, will have another beneficial effect: our students will be unusually well equipped to help rebuild civil society and push back on the rampant tribalism that characterizes so much of everyday life today.
— Four-season experiential learning. Nothing brings learning home for students, makes them more engaged citizens or enriches their career options better than applying their classroom knowledge in the real world through internships, co-ops, service learning, study abroad and faculty-led research projects. Too often, however, practical concerns, like the need to do this work during the summer to avoid falling behind academically, cramp these opportunities or preclude them altogether.
Perhaps the sole positive that has emerged from the pandemic in the world of higher education is the vast improvement in and comfort with online teaching and learning.
At UVM, we plan to put this new capability to good use by greatly expanding the ability of students to engage in experiential learning away from campus, while staying on track with their coursework through remote learning. There’s no reason why a student couldn’t work with a researcher in Bogotá throughout the spring semester on water-quality issues while Zooming into her UVM Environmental Science, Sociology and Written Expression courses, staying on track to graduate on time.
In the not-distant future, expect to see our students engaged in a wide variety of off-campus and in-community hands-on projects throughout their UVM tenure, acquiring valuable new perspectives while using technology to stay connected to their classmates, professors and course sequences here at home.
— Career readiness from day one. Giving students a comprehensive and first-hand understanding of the fast-changing world of work is key to helping them thrive in the future. The myriad novel job functions and employment options emerging in the new economy mean that students cannot wait until senior year to begin to address what they’ll do after UVM.
Our plans call for engaging students in thinking about their careers — through reflection and via internships, job shadowing and connections with faculty research — beginning their very first semester at UVM.
One advantage of starting early? Students will have a chance to try out many different career options and pursue new ones if the fit isn’t good. This critical sorting process will occur during all four years they are at UVM, giving them a much better chance of choosing the right career path after graduation.
It’s important to point out that one key principle animates all of these new approaches. No matter how many engaging new programs we develop or new technology solutions we put in place, keeping UVM affordable and accessible will remain our top priority. That is why we’ve frozen tuition for a third consecutive year and are forgoing room and board cost increases.
Reorienting UVM so it meets the needs of students in 2021 — and 2041 — won’t be easy. But we are on our way. That should be welcome news for young Vermonters eager for a college experience that will prepare them to lead, as a new generation forges innovative solutions to the challenges ahead.
Suresh V. Garimella is University of Vermont’s president.
