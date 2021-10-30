Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.