Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
You may have seen recent news that the Vermont State Colleges System is undergoing a transformation that will combine Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single institution. There was a time that this sort of action was rare. However, in today’s challenging higher education climate, we see at least 10 state systems exploring or moving forward with similar proposals. While these proposals vary in nature, one thing many will have in common is the need to select a name for the new institution.
The VSCS recently announced that the name of the new institution in Vermont will be Vermont State University. It’s a choice reflective of who we will be and those we will serve “for the benefit of Vermont,” to quote the VSCS mission. It also allows us to capitalize on the strength of the Vermont brand as we recruit for the new institution in the near future. For instance, when we recruit a student from outside of the region, they may not have heard of Castleton or Rutland, but they have definitely heard of “Vermont” and all of the attractive qualities it embodies.
And, while name changes can be logical, strategic or even inevitable, there’s another element that can’t be ignored: Students, faculty, staff and the broader community can feel a deep sense of loss when their university goes through a name change — and Castleton is no exception. In this case, these feelings of loss may be heightened because the university has already changed its name in the past decade.
If you were to take a stroll past Calvin Coolidge Library on the Castleton campus, you would see that the name has been evolving over more than two centuries: Rutland County Grammar School, Vermont Classical High School, Castleton Seminary, State Normal School at Castleton, Castleton Normal School, Castleton Teacher’s College, Castleton State College and, of course, Castleton University.
Even so, we all feel the strain of a changing higher education landscape, the anxiety that comes with forming a new university, and a sense of sadness over the loss of the Castleton University name. It’s a name and brand that so many in our community have put their all into to further the institution.
Much of the angst has come from concerns about the loss of a strong brand, and people’s sense of Castleton’s identity. There has been great concern that the school will no longer be known as Castleton at all. Those worries are completely understandable. Let’s remember that there are many miles to go in the transition to a single institution and a lot of brand work left to do. We anticipate that campuses will be known by their location name and perhaps other differentiators and elements that are core to their identity.
Name changes can be many things: Subjective, emotional and in this case, contentious. However, it is important to remember there are many things that are not affected by the institution’s name. The changing name does not signal a loss of our history. In fact, it becomes part of it, forever memorialized in that sidewalk outside of the library.
It doesn’t indicate a change in our culture or traditions that so many in our community love about Castleton. You’ll still see friendly faces, acts of kindness, caring faculty and genuinely kind people on our campus every day. Students will still make their symbolic trip through the alumni gates at orientation and at graduation. It will still be the Castleton you know and love. And, most importantly, it doesn’t diminish our memories, relationships or shared experiences. All of those things stay with us regardless of the name of the institution.
A common sentiment I’ve seen in comments on the new name is people saying they’ll just continue to call it “Castleton,” regardless of what happens during the transformation. And, that’s great. It goes to show that no matter what, Castleton will always be Castleton in our hearts, in our minds and in every way.
James Lambert is Castleton University Associate Dean of Advancement.
