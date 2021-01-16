Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
Colleges and universities, particularly residential schools in rural settings, play an outsized role not only in the lives of their campus community members, but in the broader community as well. Meeting these needs presents both incredible opportunities and challenges for a small university and a wonderful symbiosis of support between the two communities.
As a primary function, Castleton University meets the educational and workforce needs of the broader community. To keep abreast of local needs, our president, Dr. Jonathan Spiro, meets regularly with the Rutland Advisory Board, which comprises prominent community and business leaders who advise on current needs and pressing issues. Our partnerships with area organizations are also crucial to understanding the needs of our local employers, as well as the needs of job seekers. It’s no coincidence that our nursing program expanded to Bennington in partnership with Southwestern Vermont Health Care or that we added a Resort & Hospitality Management program in partnership with Killington Resort. And, it’s not just Castleton. Important partnerships are in place throughout the entire state with our sister schools in the Vermont State Colleges System – Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.
A strong, career-focused, liberal arts education provides breadth and depth in its subject matter, as well as engaged work experiences. Our hundreds of community partners provide opportunities for our students to apply their classroom learning in real-world scenarios. This experience and the mentorship they receive from seasoned professionals give students an edge when entering the workforce and provide valuable networking connections. You will find our students working throughout the region in hospitals, schools, nonprofit organizations and local businesses big and small. And, while their education benefits tremendously from the experience, our local organizations benefit as well by helping to train our next generation of professionals.
And there are so many more ways that Castleton University touches its surrounding community, such as providing affordable opportunities for area residents to access speakers, performances and fine arts events. Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, these opportunities are limited. Regardless, the university serves as an arts hub for the region. Theater, music, dance, photography, art and cinema programs serve our students and the public at large with extensive educational opportunities. Our students produce and direct their own plays and participate in choir, chorale, wind ensembles and jazz band. We run two art galleries: one in downtown Rutland and another on the main campus. They present revolving exhibits that provide venues for students and local artists to present their work. On top of that, the Arts Reach Program packs the Casella Theater with elementary students from all over the state to attend special presentations every year.
Similarly, our Spartans compete in hundreds of athletic competitions that are either reasonably priced or free to the broader community. Throughout the year, you can catch a variety of sports – basketball, football, field hockey, soccer, hockey, wrestling, softball, baseball, lacrosse and many more. The community responds by coming out to fill our stands and root for our students. In addition, student-athletes perform over 20,000 hours of community service, donate more than $15,000 to local charities each year, and assist in youth league coaching.
It also can’t be ignored that the economic partnerships between a university and its surrounding communities are critical to local economies. A strong workforce and the opportunity for educational training and advancement are critical to healthy businesses and communities. When students are drawn to the area, they support local businesses, and families visit restaurants and hotels. Local jobs at the university and in the community are supported in myriad ways. And, when all of that happens, the community supports the university. Businesses and individuals make in-kind donations, buy sponsorships for events, and donate generously. Alumni and friends of the university generously support our annual fund and student scholarships. Businesses pay tuition to further train their employees. All of these support the mutual goals of the campus and the broader community.
The importance of the connection between universities and communities has never been greater, and it goes far beyond classrooms and training. For every need that a university meets, a community returns the favor many times over, allowing us to serve our students in the best way possible. It’s truly a beautiful thing.
James Lambert is Castleton University associate dean of advancement.
