Editor’s note: Vermont By Degrees is a series of columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
For more than 50 years, access has been at the heart of Community College of Vermont’s mission. With 12 statewide locations, we bring college classes to Vermonters where they live and work. We were early pioneers in the online environment because we believed this format would increase access for all Vermonters, and we continue to innovate the ways in which we deliver our courses and programs. All along, we have worked hard to expand access.
What remains a challenge is cost. In large part because of the way public higher education is funded in Vermont, CCV is the most affordable college in the state, but among the most expensive community colleges in the country.
Similarly, Vermont has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the country, yet one of the lowest rates of continuation to post-secondary education and training. While cost is not the only factor behind this statistic, with the price of a CCV course approaching $1,000, we can’t ignore it is a significant barrier.
As the state emerges from the pandemic, and we work to help Vermonters get back on their feet, CCV is focused on this question: How do we ensure students of all ages and backgrounds have the ability to pursue education and training beyond high school? Helping Vermonters prepare for promising jobs, and helping employers meet their workforce needs, starts with looking critically at the cost of college.
One silver lining of this past year is, we have learned valuable lessons about affordability and access. CCV was able to offer two programs that demonstrate when the barrier of cost is removed, Vermonters enroll in college. This is true for recent high school graduates and working adults.
The J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation’s gift of one free CCV course for the entire Vermont high school class of 2020 resulted in double the typical number of recent high school graduates enrolling last fall. Roughly half said they would be the first in their family to earn a college degree, and more than three-quarters of surveyed students said they planned to continue their education this spring.
Close to 500 Vermonters took classes at CCV last fall through the Coronavirus Relief Fund workforce initiative, a $2.3 million allocation from the Vermont Legislature that provided free classes and training at the Vermont State Colleges to Vermonters whose employment had been impacted by the pandemic. Students from all 14 counties took advantage of this opportunity, and the average age of new students who enrolled was 42. Many of these students cited cost as the primary reason they hadn’t engaged in college sooner.
As we look forward, one way CCV is addressing the financial barrier is through innovative “earn while you learn” options, which are important particularly for working adults. Apprenticeships pair credit-bearing classes with on-the-job learning so students don’t have to choose between income and education.
We use this model in partnership with Central Vermont Medical Center and Vermont Tech, where we have built a pathway for LNAs to become LPNs. CVMC addresses its nursing shortage head-on by paying for tuition and providing flexible scheduling while students pursue coursework toward their LPN. This “earn while you learn” approach, supported by public and private resources, is a powerful strategy for increasing access to education and building a resilient workforce.
The question for many Vermonters as they consider the value of higher education is not whether they will choose between CCV, UVM, or a private college or university; the question is whether they will choose between CCV or nothing. Rebuilding stronger in the wake of COVID-19 means making post-secondary education accessible to all Vermonters, and it begins with finding creative ways to reduce the barrier of cost.
Joyce Judy is CCV president. Vermont By Degrees is a series of weekly columns written by representatives of colleges and universities from around the state about the challenges facing higher education at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.