For the fourth time, the Vermont Council on Rural Development is gearing up for our statewide Vermont Community Leadership Summit on Aug. 15 at Vermont State University Randolph. The Summit brings together over 500 attendees to celebrate and explore new ways to support local leadership and democracy in Vermont. It is one of the most rejuvenating and productive events of the year, and all are welcome.

Registration is now live on our website at vtrural.org/summit/ and includes options for free or partial payments.