On Dec. 7, we, as a nation, noted a somber anniversary: 81 years ago to the day, the Empire of Japan made a surprise attack during a sleepy Sunday morning on an unaware U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The United States was thrust into World War II. The unforeseen event started the initial unraveling of a society wholly unaccustomed to the idea of war on U.S. soil. The result of that day was carried by a generation of Americans who would bear the impact for many decades to follow.
On this Dec. 7, at the 28th meeting of the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies, hundreds of social studies teachers from Brattleboro to Burlington who anxiously attended the annual conference at our state capital, after a two-year hiatus caused by a similar social disruption of COVID-19, were joyfully relaxed. Similarly to the Greatest Generation in their return to normal after World War II, we, as educators, are trying to regain lost practices, rededicate ourselves to the important business of helping our students flourish and finding the need to support each other, in answering the most prevalent question in our minds: Is teaching history still important?
Well, if it is important, then how do we best present those beliefs to our students, who have been through major academic, social-emotional and behavioral upheavals in their process to develop into civically responsible citizens of this great nation? To help Vermont social studies teachers, the alliance put together a varied array of breakout sessions and activities to get teachers excited about exploring history, and fascinate the students in our classrooms.
Some of the breakout sessions were: Early American connections to East Asia through primary sources, teaching about modern Germany, Vermont mock-trial competition, foundations of the Holocaust, art as rebellion and art in media literacy. One of the presentations, building listening circles, was taught by Rutland High School staff member, Marsha Cassel, and Rutland High School history teacher, Ron Eisenman, who is also co-president of the alliance. Many of the sessions were taught by regional experts from school districts or universities across Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The offerings were poignant, purposeful and provided a powerful depth in variety for many teachers in the K-12 setting. The day also included tours of the Vermont History Museum and the Vermont state Capitol, also many vendors of school supplies and classroom content resources.
Of significance was keynote speaker Dr. Theodore R. Johnson, who masterfully danced through our nation’s almost 250-year history with ease. Dr. Johnson, or Teddy as he likes to be called, is named after President Theodore Roosevelt. He was a dynamic speaker and truly energized the conference attendees. His work explores the role race plays in politics and public policy. He has just completed his first book titled, “When the Stars begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America” (2021). He is a retired commander in the U.S. Navy following a two-decade career that included service as a White House fellow, military professor at the U.S. Naval War College, and speechwriter to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Through Dr. Johnson’s keynote speech, he focused on “civic education” ideas, the life of a citizen is to participate, and it is not a passive endeavor. The focus of educators is to build each citizen and make them aware of their responsibilities. He continued reflecting about teaching history with the American student in mind, with his ideas that American society is based on two principles: the American Dream of social mobility, everyone can work hard and achieve great heights; and the American Promise, under the Constitution, all people are created equal and entitled to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
His words echo the beliefs of the Founding Fathers almost 250 years ago. And his words held meaning for the many social studies teachers who had the pleasure to hear them. Even though they were spoken in a conference room of adults, on a chill, rainy day in Montpelier, the warmth of his sentiment will be the fuel to fire up and engage classrooms across the state well into the spring, and most probably be used as the much-needed motivation for the challenging years to come. Our great state of Vermont is just at the beginning of understanding how the COVID pandemic has impacted our students. With supportive conferences, and supportive collegial conversations, we will rededicate ourselves to what we all know and share as invaluable — our children.
William Vandall is a Rutland High School social studies teacher and published author on the American Civil War.
