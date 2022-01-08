Two climate crisis authors have recently brought a long-asked question to the fore. When will enough people take bold action to prevent a global catastrophe?
Bill McKibben brings us the Third Act, calling on aging boomers to use life experiences and personal wealth to turn the climate crisis around. In his mid-December kickoff, McKibben focused on boomers’ ability to mentor and support the more youthful activists in the movement. Paul Hawken’s latest book, “ReGeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” suggests we will not reverse the climate crisis with fear-mongering about the future or by depressing human energy with apocalyptic prophesies.
While McKibben is focused on the elder lobby and protecting democracy, Hawken rolled out his book with a short-list of helpful objectives. With these simple suggestions, he highlights the need to address the primary issue of inequality and the fact our ultimate well-being depends on the well-being of all. He clearly has youth in mind as the generation to get ’er done. Jane Goodall’s foreword eloquently backs him up with references to her faith in the energy and commitment of youth, the resilience of nature and the human intellect.
But the question remains unanswered. What will cause enough people on this planet to act? The noted 19th-century philosopher, John Stuart Mill, is credited with saying, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for enough good people to do nothing.” And we continue to do very little in spite of the fact we know the planet’s perfect-for-humans atmosphere is radically changing. Some call it a slow emergency but it is instead, a delayed emergency, separating the cause from the effect by a matter of decades. The time lag factor has succeeded in giving us an illusion of a slow emergency and an excuse to refrain from taking initiatives to curtail its power.
We are in a unique predicament and it is late in the game. But what will motivate us to act? The core issue is larger than the log jams of the left, or right, or the historic center’s clashes. We need a shared sense of global urgency to transcend political hostilities distracting us from making the commitment to take action. We know the planet is dying, yet we continue to do business as usual.
We will need to recognize the world either benefits from, or is harmed by, our myriad, minor to major decisions and our most personal, public and professional positions. We must ask ourselves whether our actions create or deny life? Heal or steal the future? Increase well-being or diminish it? Create livelihoods or eliminate them? Restore land or degrade it? Increase warming, or decrease it? Meet needs or pursue desires? Reduce poverty or expand it? Promote human rights or curtail them? Provide for workers dignity or demean them ? Practice regeneration or bring on extinction?
The message from McKibben and Hawken is clear: The time is now. This moment is the time to act. If you are wondering what to do — no matter that it may feel puny or meaningless — simply hang out the laundry, or divest from fossil fuels, build a backyard compost pile or install a heat pump. There are billions of us on Earth. One voice can grow to become a giant chorus and move the world.
But if we choose to do nothing … we choose the triumph of evil.
Elizabeth Courtney lives in Montpelier and is a former executive director of Vermont Natural Resources Council.
