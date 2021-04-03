Proposition 2, “We Are All Vermonters,” certainly spoke to me as someone new to this amazing state. In 2013 I left a long-term pastorate in Ohio to serve as interim pastor in an Upper Valley congregation. I soon fell in love with Vermont and became determined to find a place here of my own. By 2018 I’d purchased a place in beautiful West Newbury.
In my brief history here, I’ve experienced three traits in Vermonters that help make this a place where people would want to come and then be glad that they did.
Vermonters are grateful. While swimming in a nearby lake, my son heard another swimmer shout, “I can’t believe I have the luck to live here!” I’ve often experienced that kind gratitude — for the natural beauty and the wonderful local communities. Gratitude is persuasive; it’s helped me recognize what a treasure Vermont is.
Vermonters are welcoming. My daughter and granddaughter attended a story time at the Thetford library. Afterwards my daughter’s first comment was, “Dad, it’s so different here.” She quickly recognized that Vermonters aren’t plagued with the materialism and competitiveness hindering the inclusiveness of so many people in other places. Those who receive the gift of a genuine welcome want to pass on; that’s been true for my whole family.
Vermonters are gracious. From the cookies brought to us when we first purchased our property, to helping me get my car out of a snowbank, to the response of neighbors and our local insurance agent when a tree fell on our house, I’ve experienced Vermonters as people who care about others and are eager to help whenever there’s a need.
Gratitude, inclusivity, graciousness — just recognizing and sharing these character traits will help Vermonters attract others and help them feel at home here.
Steven Gehlert
West Newbury
