Since its foundation, the Republican Party has been a staunch defender of capitalism that, under certain circumstances, can morph into fascism. Such was the case in Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany — both capitalist nations — as well as in many Latin American countries. Why capitalism has this tendency, and under what conditions it is activated, is a subject for another time. Suffice to say this tendency has been given impetus under the presidency of the authoritarian, Donald Trump. As with any dictator, he is at war with anything and anybody who opposes his will or rejects his thinking, be it an individual, the media or the U.S. government itself.
While many Republicans, lemming-like refusing to break ranks, blindly follow Trump’s lead as spokesmen for the party regardless of what he says or does, others, more thoughtful and autonomous, oppose him. This denotes an irreparable schism in the party: One segment accepting the move to fascism Trump represents, the other adamantly opposing it. The split is so decisive that one dissenting GOP group has initiated the “Lincoln Project,” formed to prevent Trump from serving another term and vowing to support the Democrat, Joe Biden.
This is clearly extreme behavior for members of the GOP, but it reveals a segment of sufficient sanity and integrity to reject the sociopath Trump and his henchman, Mitch McConnell. It is very encouraging that significant elements of capitalism’s primary champion draw the line when they perceive the system slipping into fascism. The split also indicates that Trump, with the loss of so much party backing, doesn’t have a chance at reelection in November — a prediction supported by most polls, and presaged by the sweeping Democratic victory in the 2018 legislative elections.
With the probability of a crushing defeat in November, the question arises: Can the GOP renew itself, how and what will it look like? Will it finally purge itself of its fascist element evident as far back as Charles Lindbergh’s 1930s “America First” movement that supported European fascism — Lindbergh himself having visited Nazi Germany and reporting it as a marvelously run nation, thanks to the leadership of his hero, Adolf Hitler.
The guess here is that a new GOP will rise from the ashes, take its cue from the “Lincoln Project,” and jettison the “base” that represents a minority anchoring the party to an irrelevant past and assuring defeat: The authoritarian-leaning religious right prevailing primarily in our southern states. Will that leave enough to make a viable party — particularly with a progressive Black population coming to the fore even in the South, one example of which is Stacey Abrams in Georgia? We’ll see. But whatever the resolution, the new GOP will look nothing like the old GOP, for which time has passed.
Andrew Torre lives in Londonderry.
