What if I told you that children as young as 12 can be prosecuted as adults in this brave little state? Most likely, you would be shocked. And that is good, this fact should be shocking. What happens behind closed doors in the child welfare and court system, stays behind closed doors. Oh, and did I mention those doors are locked? We are not allowed to house minors in an adult prison, so there is some fancy footwork done between family court and criminal court to allow children to be locked up out of state in juvenile detention centers.
Up until last year, “juvenile delinquents” were sent by the Department of Corrections (DOC) to Woodside. A state’s attorney files a petition to create this legal designation. A child in the Department of Children and Families (DCF) could not be sent to a secure facility like Woodside, unless a prosecutor files the necessary paperwork. In the last legislative session, DCF Commissioner Sean Brown stated his team is working “to make sure that there’s a process for state’s attorneys to be aware of – how we can refer youth and receive court approval to put a youth there,” at the New Hampshire facility (detention center). “We are close to finalizing that.” Meaning a child held by DCF, with the streamlined process Brown’s team is working on, can be transferred from DCF to DOC and then to juvenile detention, a “secure” or locked facility out of state. All this without parental signature.
Now, with that in mind, let’s review what happened in January with the youth taken by DCF and held in a hotel room. The child was taken by the Vermont DCF and had no foster placement available. DCF decides the removal of a child from a home to a hotel room is perfectly appropriate. Who knows what happened to him/her in this hotel room by staff who were the overseers of his/her care, and the abuse a pregnant social worker suffered in that same room. I can now imagine, the child whose name cannot be released as he/she is a minor, has been transferred over to the DOC by the filing of a state’s attorney in criminal court. Then, the youth now considered “delinquent” can lawfully, through the interstate compact, be sent far from home to a locked juvenile detention. There, he/she will be locked in a prison cell-like room, isolated and surrounded by strangers. Where is that child right now?
I am imagining as if I were the mother of that child. The state comes in, takes my child, places him/her into a hotel room with a DCF employee watching at all times. I worry, is my child being sexually or verbally or physically abused? He/she is not in school and there is nothing to do. I am now imagining if I were taken from my home and placed in a hotel room with nothing to do. What are we doing here? Then the newspaper article creates public fear by blaming this all on the closing of Woodside, except this child was not in the custody of the DOC, therefore, not a delinquent by law, so during the hotel room placement, he/she could not have been placed in a Woodside.
Over the past several decades, research has demonstrated confinement negatively impacts youth by increasing recidivism and harming their mental health, physical well-being and education. Oftentimes, youth housed in detention centers never graduate from high school. Research has proven proper early intervention, including early accountability, is extremely effective in curbing bad behavior. Young brains up until the early-20s have the ability to change and, when given the right supports, do. This is even written in the Vermont Constitution.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, we sent 37%, 39% and 37% of our children in DCF custody out of the state. In 2015, we had 370 youth in then-DFS (Department of Family Services) custody. They spent 67,390 collective days in out-of-state care. The average length of stay, if divided evenly, was 182 days per person. If you multiply 182 days times a conservative amount of $500 per day, then we spent $91,067 per child. And what is more embarrassing is we do not track those youth to see who graduated from high school, who went on to college, who went on to jail. I saw a number that I would have to research again but I believe in 2018, we spent $26 million for out-of-state placements.
Every evidence-based study on this very topic says “Keep these children in the community, in their schools by their families,” include families in the after-plan, provide family counseling then support after the return. Yet, Vermont continues to send our children to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Texas and many other states, this, in spite of input from “Turn the Curve Advisory Committee” and the Building Bridges Initiative, meaningful and thoughtful presentations to the Legislature. Yet, no funding is provided to make the change.
The only bridge we are on is the bridge to out-of-state placement. This must stop. We have a Family Services Division Residential Licensing and Special Investigation unit that could oversee the proper programming of small residential placements, social workers at their finest.
Now, with Woodside closed, we have the DOC youth. Our state is about to pass the Becket proposal to build a six-bed detention center for those children who went from DCF to DOC, or were arrested as minors and are in DOC custody. Our state is planning on spending $4,741,974 to replace Woodside. Of interest, the state does not own the land this new building is going to be constructed on; Becket does. Becket is a “nonprofit” that last year reported revenues of between $25 million and $100 million – you know, somewhere in that vicinity. I wonder if, when I file my taxes this year, I could use that type of accounting … And it would be remiss for me to not mention that Becket had, in the past, taken a few of the youth from Woodside but had to return them, as they were too hard to handle: a fact read by a Becket representative to the Legislature last year. But, all of a sudden, somehow, with the free money to build on their land, they have become experts in “secure” placements for youth.
Instead of changing what we do, and in spite of nationwide evidence to the contrary, we are investing in the same system, different location. Becket is not accredited by any organization. Is their treatment model evidence-based? Is the rehabilitation utilizing trauma-informed practices? Is there going to be a psychiatrist, nurses, social workers? What type of oversight is the state going to have on a property deeded to Becket? These are important considerations to evaluate before we spend $4,741,974 to take care of six adolescents.
Think of all those we could help at the community level for that kind of expenditure. Think of the young lives who trust adults to do the right thing. I ask you to consider the child in DCF care placed in a hotel room. Did we do the right thing? Is the right thing blindly funding Becket with our hard-earned tax dollars so we can keep our children locked up, out of sight and out of mind?
I ask everyone reading this to do the right thing. Call the Judicial Oversight Committee and say the Becket proposal is not the right thing, sending children to Texas is not the right thing. I believe our brave little state needs to be a bit braver to actually step up and do the right thing.
Leslie M. Thorsen is a Vermont Law School student.
