The electric power industry has not been known for rapid changes in technology, thinking or standards of practice. One of the mainstays for a hundred years has been, for the most part, power lines were constructed above ground with the argument it was cheaper than undergrounding. But concerns about a rapidly changing climate — hotter and wetter weather driven by powerful storms and wind — are finally overshadowing generations of utility thinking. There is no better example of this transition than what is now happening in Vermont.

On May 19, Green Mountain Power and the O’Brien Brothers, a construction company in South Burlington building residential and commercial properties, announced the state’s first “fully storm resilient all-electric neighborhood.” The plan to build 155 all-electric homes is in itself a gamechanger.

